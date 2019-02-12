Weston shock Torquay United at Plainmoor

Gethyn Hill scored the opener this afternoon. Picture: Will.T.Photography PLEASE CREDIT IN ANY IMAGES USED

Weston-super-Mare’s survival fight in the National League South was boosted after a stunning 2-1 victory against table-topping Torquay United.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Neutrals would have given the Seagulls little hope of getting a positive result at Plainmoor, but they took a surprise lead inside the first 10 minutes courtesy of Gethyn Hill.

It was a lead Weston would hold until midway through the second half until the Gulls hit back.

When Bristol City loanee Saikou Janneh was felled, Jake Reid beat Luke Purnell from the spot to level the scores.

Many would have expected Torquay to kick on and boost their promotion chances and it would have been easy for Weston heads to drop, but to the Seagulls’ credit they were not to be denied.

Alex Bray’s storming run down the wing and finish gave Weston a crucial three points in their battle against the drop.

Weston remain at the foot of the table, despite their fifth win of the season, taking them to 23 points.

Despite the great result, Marc McGregor’s team are still eight points for safety, with fellow strugglers Gloucester City and Hungerford Town picking up draws and East Thurrock beating promotion chasers Billericay Town.

* For more reaction, see Thursday’s Weston Mercury.