Big boost for Weston as defensive trio sign

George Nurse, Tom Harrison and Aaron Parsons have extended their loan deals until the end of the season. Pictures: Will.T.Photography and Mark Atherton Archant

Weston’s hopes of avoiding relegation from the National League South have received a big boost after a trio of loanees extended their deals until the end of the season.

The signatures of George Nurse, Aaron Parsons and Tom Harrison – all defenders on loan from Championship outfit Bristol City – have been secured until the end of the campaign as the Seagulls attempt to dig their way out of trouble.

The trio have been among the squad’s standout performers in recent weeks as Marc McGregor’s side – who sit bottom of the table, three points from safety – have enjoyed a much-needed upturn in form.

However, their loans were due to expire before the end of the season, sparking fears the squad would be left desperately thin for the make-or-break run in to the end of the season.

But a deal has been agreed with bosses at Ashton Gate to prolong their stints with the Seagulls.

A Weston spokesman said: “We are excited to have the three players extend their loans with Weston until the end of the season, and look forward to seeing them all continue to grow as players.”

Marauding left-back Nurse, aged 19, moved to the Woodspring Stadium in September and is enjoying a fine debut season at the level, making 34 appearances and finding the net three times.

Versatile Harrison joined the club in January and has made an instant impact in numerous positions across the backline, starring in the Seagulls’ 2-0 home win over Slough Town a fortnight ago.

He said: “I’m really enjoying my time at Weston and I’m delighted to be signing for the rest of the season.

“The lads are a great bunch and we’re looking to push up the table”.

Centre-half Parsons is on his third loan stint in BS24, having played several games at the back end of last season.

The 20-year-old joined the Seagulls again in August, but was sent back to Ashton Gate after suffering an injury.

The youngster returned last month and has played his part in Weston’s fledgling revival.

He said: “I’m looking forward to staying until the end of the season and hopefully playing my part in helping Weston stay in the division.”

Midfielder George Dowling was also on loan from the Robins, but he has returned to his parent club after picking up an injury.