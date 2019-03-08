Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Truro City 0 Weston 2: Seagulls seal points in Cornwall

PUBLISHED: 18:10 26 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:10 26 August 2019

Weston's Nick McCootie (pic Will.T.Photography)

Weston's Nick McCootie (pic Will.T.Photography)

Archant

Weston extended their unbeaten run to five matches with a fine Bank Holiday Monday win over Truro at Treyew Road.

Having battled to a bad-tempered 1-1 draw with Poole Town on Saturday, when Scott Laird saw red in the first half, the Seagulls struck twice in the opening period to seal the points in Cornwall.

They had an early let-off as Luke Jephcott fired a shot off the post on two minutes, but then took the lead when Scott Laird's cross was punched by Truro keeper James Hamon against his own defender Jamie Richards and into the net.

Isaac Pearce volleyed over midway through the half, after controlling the ball from a quick throw-in, while Will Dean curled an effort just past the post for the home side.

James Ward had an effort well saved by Niall Maher and Dean fired just wide on 31 minutes, before Weston doubled their lead eight minutes before the break when a fine passing move ended with Pearce playing in Nick McCootie, who drilled his shot into the net.

Pearce forced Hamon into a save moments later, after cutting in from the right, but Truro substitute Max Smallcombe fired just over in the early stages of the second half.

Ben Whitehead had a shot tipped behind at the near post on 52 minutes and the busy Hamon tipped over a Pearce drive soon after.

Dean had a free-kick well saved by Maher on the hour, while Noah Keats had a shot blocked on 70 minutes as Weston defended well.

Smallcombe and Thompson had further late efforts for Truro blocked as Weston preserved their clean sheet to ensure a happy trip back up the M5 ahead of next weekend's clash with Beaconsfield Town at the Optima Stadium.

Weston: Maher, Mawford, Martin, Laird, Parsons, Tindle, Llewellyn (Hendy 77), Byrne, McCootie, Whitehead (Randall 69), Pearce (Malshanskyj 83).

Unused subs: Davies, Madden.

Attendance: 551.

Most Read

Readers object to councils town centre remodelling plans

A bus interchange is planned for Alexandra Parade in Weston.

Worle businessman reaches 30 year milestone

Chris Bloxham began working in Worle High Street in 1989. Picture: Bloxham and Barlow

TV adaptation of Jane Austen tale to be shot around Weston

Broadchurch

Meals cooked up for vulnerable Weston people

Volunteers at Victoria's Kitchen. Picuture: North Somerset BMEN

Eight out of 10 patients happy with GP... but appointments hard to come by

Dr Martin Jones. Picture: CCG

Most Read

Readers object to councils town centre remodelling plans

A bus interchange is planned for Alexandra Parade in Weston.

Worle businessman reaches 30 year milestone

Chris Bloxham began working in Worle High Street in 1989. Picture: Bloxham and Barlow

TV adaptation of Jane Austen tale to be shot around Weston

Broadchurch

Meals cooked up for vulnerable Weston people

Volunteers at Victoria's Kitchen. Picuture: North Somerset BMEN

Eight out of 10 patients happy with GP... but appointments hard to come by

Dr Martin Jones. Picture: CCG

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Truro City 0 Weston 2: Seagulls seal points in Cornwall

Weston's Nick McCootie (pic Will.T.Photography)

Somerset sign Murali Vijay for title run-in

Murali Vijay acknowledges the crowd after reaching a century for Essex last year (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

WIN: Tickets to see ABBA tribute in Weston

ABBA Forever.

Win tickets to an evening with psychic medium Tony Stockwell

Tony Stockton is performing at The Playhouse.

‘It is so rewarding to see the children making progress’ – Springboard

Volunteers Jackie and Chris with a children at Springboard Oppportunity Group.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists