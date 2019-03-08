Truro City 0 Weston 2: Seagulls seal points in Cornwall

Weston extended their unbeaten run to five matches with a fine Bank Holiday Monday win over Truro at Treyew Road.

Having battled to a bad-tempered 1-1 draw with Poole Town on Saturday, when Scott Laird saw red in the first half, the Seagulls struck twice in the opening period to seal the points in Cornwall.

They had an early let-off as Luke Jephcott fired a shot off the post on two minutes, but then took the lead when Scott Laird's cross was punched by Truro keeper James Hamon against his own defender Jamie Richards and into the net.

Isaac Pearce volleyed over midway through the half, after controlling the ball from a quick throw-in, while Will Dean curled an effort just past the post for the home side.

James Ward had an effort well saved by Niall Maher and Dean fired just wide on 31 minutes, before Weston doubled their lead eight minutes before the break when a fine passing move ended with Pearce playing in Nick McCootie, who drilled his shot into the net.

Pearce forced Hamon into a save moments later, after cutting in from the right, but Truro substitute Max Smallcombe fired just over in the early stages of the second half.

Ben Whitehead had a shot tipped behind at the near post on 52 minutes and the busy Hamon tipped over a Pearce drive soon after.

Dean had a free-kick well saved by Maher on the hour, while Noah Keats had a shot blocked on 70 minutes as Weston defended well.

Smallcombe and Thompson had further late efforts for Truro blocked as Weston preserved their clean sheet to ensure a happy trip back up the M5 ahead of next weekend's clash with Beaconsfield Town at the Optima Stadium.

Weston: Maher, Mawford, Martin, Laird, Parsons, Tindle, Llewellyn (Hendy 77), Byrne, McCootie, Whitehead (Randall 69), Pearce (Malshanskyj 83).

Unused subs: Davies, Madden.

Attendance: 551.