Uphill Castle brave shave to raise money for Mind

PUBLISHED: 13:00 22 April 2020

Uphill Castle FC have so far raised over £1,000 for Mind.

A football team from Weston has braved the shave to help raise money for a local charity.

Uphill Castle FC, who finished in fourth place in Uhlsport Somerset League Division One, have so far raised over £1,000 for Mind and captain Jack Askins explained how the idea came about.

He said: “At a difficult time for everyone, we decided to help a charity which does very very important work and even more so at a time when people may be struggling with mental health more than normal.

“As a group of players and then throughout the club we decided as the barbers are closed we could shave our heads, take a photo and donate the price of a haircut to the charity through a justgiving page.

“It’s something that has been a good laugh as well as raising money for a great cause.”

But, with the money still coming in the club haven’t stopped there as they have held online conference quizzes and have now all joined up to Strava to use it see who can run five kilometres the quickest.

You can help the club raise more money for Mind by donating through their JustGiving link at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nicola-askins1

The Woodspring. Picture: Henry Woodsford

