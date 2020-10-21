Advanced search

Jack Askins’ double not enough as Uphill Castle lose to Welton Rovers Reserves

PUBLISHED: 09:00 22 October 2020

Uphill Castle FC's Cameron Steer receiving his Man of the Match award from Aidan McKenna. Picture: Uphill Castle FC

Uphill Castle FC's Cameron Steer receiving his Man of the Match award from Aidan McKenna. Picture: Uphill Castle FC

A Jack Askins’ double wasn’t enough for Uphill Castle as Welton Rovers Reserves claimed all three points.

A slow start cost Uphill when a defensive error playing out from the back gifted Welton the first goal of the game.

Things went from bad to worse when a kick out in the heat of the moment inside the box led to the referee giving Welton a penalty, which was saved by Ryan Scott but the rebound converted to make it 2-0.

A long-range effort a couple of minutes later then put Welton three goals ahead but Uphill pushed forward and James Hodgkinson was millimetres away from connecting to a Dan Hartley cross six yards from goal before Welton’s goalkeeper produced a good double save just before half-time.

Uphill got one back as a corner was headed down by Nathaniel Groom and turned in by Askins and he made it 3-2 with 15 minutes left after latching onto a great through ball from Ben Harris.

Castle visit Timsbury Athletic on Saturday.

