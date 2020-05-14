Uphill Castle Reserves set up JustGiving page for Weston hospice

Uphill Castle Reserves aim to complete 1,500 miles in four weeks for Weston hospice. Archant

A football team in Weston has set up a JustGiving page to help raise money for Weston Hospice.

Uphill Castle Reserves aim to complete 1,500 miles in four weeks to raise £1,500.

There are 19 players doing it all together, with 15 of them trying to get over 18 miles a week, while the other four are doing as much as they can to help.

“We are a great club and want to try and help the best way we can, and help people who really need it at this hard time,” said organiser Adam Filer.

“The local hospice is a great charity and do some incredible work for people that really need it.

“It’s also to help with players that are struggling indoors and to keep on top of fitness, mental wellbeing and give them a goal to aim for and hopefully achieve.

“We all know people who have counted on this hospice or will do in the future and this feels the best way we can help at them at the minute.”

You can find the link to the JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/uphill-castle-reserves.