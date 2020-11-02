Weston bring in forward Lucas Vowles from Bristol Manor Farm

Weston have signed Lucas Vowles on a permanent deal from Bristol Manor Farm.

Lucas Vowles beating Liam Kingston to put Clevedon Town ahead against Weston. Picture: Mark Atherton Lucas Vowles beating Liam Kingston to put Clevedon Town ahead against Weston. Picture: Mark Atherton

Seagulls manager Scott Bartlett has always targetted a striker following Ben Whitehead ACL’s injury to leave Nick McCootie, Mike Symons and James Waite as the club’s only three forwards.

“Lucas is technically sound with good attributes,” said Bartlett.

“He’s a good, local player, he has done consistently well and we are delighted to give him this opportunity.

“He’s a young player in terms of age but has already played around 100 senior games which appeals to me.

“Clearly, we have needed another out-and-out centre forward. We wanted one that is good enough to affect the team now but also one that we can develop.

“He will bring with him enthusiasm and a desire to do well and is someone I think can learn a lot from our more senior players.”

Vowles began his career with Cardiff City academy before moving to Clevedon Town under-18s, where he picked up the Roger Stone Memorial Cup twice as well as the Somerset Floodlight Youth League Premier Division.

Vowles then made his debut for The Seasiders in 2017-18 season where he would go on to make 105 appearances, score 44 goals and assisting a further 20.

After finishing as the club’s top goalscorer for three campaigns in a row, Vowles was picked up by The Farm in June and scored seven goals and assited two in his 10 matches for the club.

“I’m very excited to have been given the opportunity to be joining Weston,” said Vowles.

“It’s my local team and I’m happy to be making my next step here.

“I look forward to pulling on the shirt and helping the team to reach its goals for the current season and onwards.”

Bristol Manor Farm posted a statement on Twitter from Lee Lashenko sending over their “best wishes” to Vowles after signing for The Segaulls.

Lashenko added: “It gives us great pleasure to see Lucas backing himself and his ability as he did when he joined us from Clevedon Town back in the summer.

“In the short time with us Lucas has given us some very memorable moments and scored some very special goals.”