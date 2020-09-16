Advanced search

Weston re-sign forward Waite on season-long loan from Cardiff City

PUBLISHED: 18:32 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:49 16 September 2020

James Waite celebrates scoring one of his three goals for Weston in their 5-0 win over Wimborne Town. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

James Waite celebrates scoring one of his three goals for Weston in their 5-0 win over Wimborne Town. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Weston have re-signed James Waite on season-long loan from Championship side Cardiff City.

The 21-year-old forward spent last year with The Seagulls where he scored 13 goals in 19 appearances, including two hat-tricks at Harrow Borough and against Wimborne town.

James was fantastic for us last season and it’s like he’s never been away,” said manager Scott Bartlett.

“He scored a lot of goals and his work ethic is second to none. It’s no secret we have been looking for another forward player and to get one of James’ quality is a real bonus.

“I didn’t think we would be able to get him back because he did so well last time but it’s worked out well for us.

“We thought he would go elsewhere, a lot higher up the football pyramid into league football but it wasn’t to be and he was desperate to come back.

“He had other options but the way we look after our loan players meant we were always in with a chance.

“We are delighted to have him and thank Cardiff for allowing it to happen.”

Waite becomes Weston’s sixth signing of the summer and the Wales under-21 international, who made his debut at Bosnia and Herzegovina at the start of the month, says he is looking forward to being with the club again.

“I’m delighted to be back here for the second time following my loan here last season,” he added.

“The way I was treated here and the quality of the squad made me eager to push for tthis loan and return to Weston.

“I can’t wait to get back out there playing and enjoying my football again. I’m ready to hit the ground running”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Girl, 14, hit across head with glass bottle in Weston

Wedding guests battled Greek wild fires on Weston couple’s big day

The wedding party from Weston who helped to put out bush fires on Adam and Aaron's wedding day.

Weston duo launch petition for 24/7 A&E at Weston General Hospital

Weston Hospital closed to new patients after a surge in coronavirus infections.

‘Desperately needed’ mental health group for men launches in Weston

Ben Akers. Picture: Talk Club

Gallery: sand artist Simon Beck creates 100th display on beach

Artist Simon Beck creating his 100th piece of sand art on Brean beach. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Girl, 14, hit across head with glass bottle in Weston

Wedding guests battled Greek wild fires on Weston couple’s big day

The wedding party from Weston who helped to put out bush fires on Adam and Aaron's wedding day.

Weston duo launch petition for 24/7 A&E at Weston General Hospital

Weston Hospital closed to new patients after a surge in coronavirus infections.

‘Desperately needed’ mental health group for men launches in Weston

Ben Akers. Picture: Talk Club

Gallery: sand artist Simon Beck creates 100th display on beach

Artist Simon Beck creating his 100th piece of sand art on Brean beach. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston re-sign forward Waite on season-long loan from Cardiff City

James Waite celebrates scoring one of his three goals for Weston in their 5-0 win over Wimborne Town. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Academy to host three U6, U7 and U8 Talent Open nights

Weston Acadmey set to host three Open Talent nights from Friday 18 September. Picture: Weston FC

Weston’s win over Hereford marked great ending to pre-season says Laird

Scott Laird in action for Weston at Dorchester Town in February. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Cheddar’s walking footballers beat Bristol Rovers rivals in friendly

Cheddar Walking Football club face the camera

Face masks now compulsory for students and staff at Weston College

Weston College has made face masks compulsory for staff and students.