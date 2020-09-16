Weston re-sign forward Waite on season-long loan from Cardiff City

James Waite celebrates scoring one of his three goals for Weston in their 5-0 win over Wimborne Town. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston have re-signed James Waite on season-long loan from Championship side Cardiff City.

The 21-year-old forward spent last year with The Seagulls where he scored 13 goals in 19 appearances, including two hat-tricks at Harrow Borough and against Wimborne town.

James was fantastic for us last season and it’s like he’s never been away,” said manager Scott Bartlett.

“He scored a lot of goals and his work ethic is second to none. It’s no secret we have been looking for another forward player and to get one of James’ quality is a real bonus.

“I didn’t think we would be able to get him back because he did so well last time but it’s worked out well for us.

“We thought he would go elsewhere, a lot higher up the football pyramid into league football but it wasn’t to be and he was desperate to come back.

“He had other options but the way we look after our loan players meant we were always in with a chance.

“We are delighted to have him and thank Cardiff for allowing it to happen.”

Waite becomes Weston’s sixth signing of the summer and the Wales under-21 international, who made his debut at Bosnia and Herzegovina at the start of the month, says he is looking forward to being with the club again.

“I’m delighted to be back here for the second time following my loan here last season,” he added.

“The way I was treated here and the quality of the squad made me eager to push for tthis loan and return to Weston.

“I can’t wait to get back out there playing and enjoying my football again. I’m ready to hit the ground running”.