Walking footballers raise funds for defibrillator

Weston AFC Walking Football raised over £1,800 for a new defibrillator Archant

A walking football team has raised £1,800 for a life saving cardiac defibrillator.

Afer various fundraising activities, Weston AFC Walking Footballers met to discuss what to do with the well earned money, before deciding to buy a defibrillator to be installed on the new 3G pitch.

Brian Duncan, Doug Hill and Bob Coles want to thank all the members for their extra efforts in order to make this happen.

The walking football team has over 60 members in their team since beginning in 2014.

Thanks to the perseverance of Duncan, the team have travelled to stadiums all over the country, including the Etihad, Old Trafford and The Emirates.

The over-50s and over-60s currently run three sessions a week on Tuesday and Friday mornings (both 10-11am) and Monday evening (7.30-8.30pm).

Contact the club for further details or come along to a session on the 3G pitch for £3 a session.