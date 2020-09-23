Winscombe Warriors under-13s open league campaign with 12 goal thriller

Winscombe Warriors U13s coaches Nick Whittaker and Stu Leaney discuss tactics at half-time. Archant

Rueben Snelgrove scored four goals on his Winscombe Warriors under-13s debut and Francis Campbell netted a hat-trick as they overcame Backwell Athletic to open their league campaign with a 8-4 victory at KOW Stadium.

Backwell seemed to be more organised and ready for the challenge early on as the Warriors came out of the starting blocks still half asleep and went behind after five minutes when Jamie Draper was beaten from six yards.

The game began to open up for both teams but Backwell were certainly taking hold of the game and could’ve extended their lead but Draper had other ideas and pulled off two point-blank saves in the six-yard box, one even hitting him in the face to prevent Backwell scoring another.

Then came the Warriors onslaught as the tide changed and the tempo of the game began to rise as they began to hit their stride.

On 20 minutes up popped Snelgrove to net for the Warriors, before Campbell gave them the lead five minutes later before netting his second a couple of minutes later.

The opposition had no answer and were completely stunned when Snelgrove scored his second on 35 minutes to make it four goals in 15 minutes as Warriors went into half-time 4-1 to the good.

Within two minutes of the restart Ben Osmond got his goal, but Backwell, with the wind behind them, grabbed the next goal and within eight minutes had scored two more to bring it back to 5-4.

It was certainly game on and all hands to the pump as Backwell began to look for that equaliser, but it never came.

Resilient defending from Aidan Gould, Matt Perry, skipper Dylan Blower, Louis Deane and Draper kept Backwell at bay and midfield duo of Seb Leaney and Charlie Phippen were outstanding, along with Campbell and Fin Bawden on the left and Osmond and Ollie Toogood on the right as the Warriors stepped up another gear.

The front pairing of man of the match Snelgrove and the hard-grafting Archie Whittaker who again worked tirelessly up top were awesome throughout.

But the last 10 minutes belonged to the consistent hard work of Snelgrove who deservedly completed his hat-trick on 59 minutes and two minutes later got his fourth before Campbell nipped in on 63 minutes for his treble to put the icing on the cake.