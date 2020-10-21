Advanced search

Winscombe Warriors under-13s hit Banwell for nine to go top of the table

PUBLISHED: 14:00 22 October 2020

Winscombe Warriors under-13s blew away local rivals Banwell Utd at the Riverside to move top of the table.

Winscombe Warriors under-13s Man of the Match Dylan Blower. Picture: Darren DraperWinscombe Warriors under-13s Man of the Match Dylan Blower. Picture: Darren Draper

The Warriors have produced impressive performances recently and were quickly into their stride after six minutes as Rueben Snelgrove bagged his first goal.

Archie Whittaker got his first four minutes later before Snelgrove popped up with his second on 15 minutes after he stormed through the visiting defence.

The partnership of Snelgrove and Whittaker, along with the pace of Francis Campbell on the left and Ben Osmond on the right, caused Banwell problems throughout and they were unable to deal with the onslaught.

More goals came as Osmond cruised in from the right and dispatched a screamer into the top right hand corner on 20 minutes, shortly followed by Whittaker bagging his second a minute later.

Whittaker was unlucky not to get his hat-trick soon after as he blazed over from within the box.

The introduction of Ollie Toogood, Louis Deane, Fin Bawden and Tom Healey before the break was a master stroke as Bawden popped up with a well executed finish at the far post.

After taking the ball down with one touch, he then cheekily lobbed the Banwell keeper, who was unable to keep it out.

The second half started off a bit slower for the Warriors and it was Banwell who seemed to be pushing the right buttons.

But with the resolute defending of the back line they were unable to get near the Warriors goal thanks to Aidan Gould, man of the match Dylan Blower, captain Matt Perry and Marley Prashad – with Warriors keeper Jamie Draper never tested but very vocal from the back.

The midfield duo of Seb Leaney and Charlie Phippen worked wonders again as they pulled the strings from the middle and supplied the wingers and strikers with ample opportunities.

The Warriors went 7-0 up through Osmond on 40 minutes before Campbell got in on the act five minutes later and Snelgrove completed his hat-trick on 50 minutes to wrap up a 9-0 victory.

