We were not at our 'usual standards' says Scott Laird after first defeat of season

Scott Laird at The Optima Stadium after Weston's 3-0 win over Fareham Town in the FA Cup Archant

Weston were not at their "usual standards" after suffering their first defeat of the season away at Walton Causals says Scott Laird.

Isaac Pearce had opened the scoring midway through the first half.

However goals from Rohdell Gordon and Jorell Johnson ensured The Stags picked up their first points of the season.

"We were not at our usual standards today," said Laird after the game.

"But we still created some very good chances to get something.

"We didn't start well, but found ourselves 1-0 up and then started to control the game but conceded before half time."

Despite disappointment, Laird admits they will learn from a lot from their defeat at the Elmbridge Sports Hub.

"To win any game in this league you have to be right on it with our standards and general play.

"No matter what the opposition, it's an honest hard working league and you have to earn the right to play and ultimately win."

And Laird was full of praise for goalscorer Pearce and Owen Howe, who was playing his first game for Scott Bartlett's men after suspension.

"Isaac is always a goal threat and it was good for him to get off the mark," he added.

"I'm sure that will lead to many more now he has that off his back.

"It is great to have Owen back as he gives us another option but we didn't play to his strengths today.

The Seagulls have back to back home games starting tomorrow against Salisbury.

"It is always good to have a game so quickly after a loss as the old football cliche goes.

"But, it will a great game under the lights against a good side.

It's always nice to be on home turf and familiar surroundings and it's down to us to put in the performances.

"We will do our research and give the players all the info to help us best prepare.

"We will prepare right and be ready for a tough game."

And Laird is in line to return tomorrow after his suspension comes to an end.

"My ban is up and I'm back in contention." Laird added.

"We will see what they have to offer and watch some footage and see who can effect the game for us.

"I think we have been good in that regard, picking teams to win the game and as you can see they have always changed to keep it fresh and different players for different games."