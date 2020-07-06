Jarrad Welch leaves Weston to sign for Merthyr Town

A frustrated Jarrad Welch goes close against Concord Rangers. Picture: Will.T.Photography PLEASE CREDIT IN ANY IMAGES USED

Weston manager Scott Bartlett says Jarrad Welch leaving the club “is with a tinge of regret” after the midfielder signed for Merthyr Town, subject to FA approval.

Jarrad Welch scored 10 goals in his 80 matches for Weston. Picture: Will.T.Photography Jarrad Welch scored 10 goals in his 80 matches for Weston. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Welch began his career with Cardiff City, where he came through the club’s academy, before he signed for Cinderford Town on loan in January 2017.

After 10 appearances and two goals with The Town, Welch headed to Somerset to sign for The Seagulls during the summer of 2017 under then Manager Marc McGregor.

“It is with a tinge of regret we have allowed Jarrad to leave, but a decision was made in the best interest of him personally and the club from a financial perspective,” said Bartlett.

“Jarrad is a talented boy who had turned a corner at the end of last season and came back strong in our close season testing.

“However, an opportunity arose recently for him to join Merthyr and having taken his personal situation into account I have reluctantly allowed him to leave.

“I would not rule out the possibility of a return in the future but he is at a stage of his career where he needs to rack up a load of games and enjoy his football.

“Over the last year and a half for one reason or another we have not got enough out of Jarrad and being closer to home will help him.

“I have know him since his Cardiff days and have made a decision which I think will help him get back on track and also free up some budget for us to strengthen if we see fit.

“Everyone at Weston would like to wish him all the best and we thank him for his contribution.“

Welch, who scored 10 goals in 80 matches for Weston said: “I’d just like to thank Weston for the time I’ve been there and played.

“It’s been a great couple of years and I’d like to thank everyone at the club for what they have done for me and just like to wish the club and the lads all the best for the future.

“It’s been great working with the gaffer and Lairdy (Scott Laird), they have helped me a lot and I appreciate that.”