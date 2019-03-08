Advanced search

Jarrad Welch signs new Weston contract

PUBLISHED: 07:46 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:46 18 July 2019

A frustrated Jarrad Welch goes close against Concord Rangers. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Weston-super-Mare midfielder Jarrad Welch has penned a new long-term contract to stay at The Optima Stadium.

The 20-year-old Welshman endured an injury-hit campaign last term as Weston were relegated from the National League South.

Welch, who joined the Seagulls in 2017 after a successful trial and scored 10 goals in 70 appearances, has worked 'incredibly hard' to improve his fitness over the summer and earn a new deal.

Manager Scott Bartlett said: "Jarrad has come back in good shape, which is very pleasing because he can be an asset to the club.

"I have known him for a long time since his Cardiff days. We had a good conversation in the summer, and he has worked incredibly hard during the break.

"I have no doubt he has the ability to play full-time football. It's up to him how he applies himself going forward, but the signs are very promising. He deserves this contract extension, and we are happy to have him secured."

