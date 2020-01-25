REPORT: Woeful Weston hammered at home by Hayes & Yeading

Nick McCootie heads home for Weston.

Weston lost at home for the first time since December 7 after they were battered 5-1 by Hayes & Yeading United today (Saturday).

Hayes scored three second half goals at The Optima Stadium as the hosts struggled in the final third. The Londoners took the lead against the run of play after Immanuelson Duku was fouled inside the penalty area by Aaron Parsons. Scott Donnelly neatly tucked away the spot kick, sending Luke Purnell in the Weston goal the wrong way.

Five minutes later, Hayes had their second. A quick counter attack saw Francis Amartey play in Duku, who finished well from a tight angle.

Nick McCootie pulled one back for the Seagulls after the hour, but Hayes bagged two more in the space of six minutes. Omar Rowe tapped into an empty net then Amartey's deflected long range effort looped into the top corner.

Hayes completed the rout with another easy finish from Rowe inside the area.

The Seagulls were gunning for third victory at The Optima Stadium in as many matches, but had not played since January 7. Scott Bartlett's men were on a run of five wins from their last six games and were due to entertain both Merthyr Town and Wimborne Town at home before travelling to Poole Town, but all three games were postponed. And a lack of match sharpness showed against Hayes, who started the day in ninth place of the Souther Premier South, one position and two points ahead of Weston.

Weston looked to hit the channels early on, with winger James Waite proving a thorn in the Hayes' backline. Waite tested Hayes' goalkeeper Jack Smith for the first time on 20 minutes when his rasping drive was well saved and Scott Laird's follow up was blocked.

Weston looked threatening down the right hand side as Waite won a succession of corners, but striker Mike Symons and captain Greg Tindle failed to keep their headers on target.

Hayes were comfortable on the ball and used their pace up front to counter attack. Just after the half hour, Rowe was felled in the box by defender Parsons and Donnelly neatly slotted the penalty into the bottom right hand corner. The visitors doubled their lead moments later through another rapid break. Striker Duku rounded Purnell before neatly rolling the ball past the sliding Tindle and Chris Knowles.

Weston struggled to break Hayes down in the second half as their lack of composure in the final third began to show. Lloyd Humphries, Bradley Ash and Laird all had crosses either blocked or easily cleared. The Seagulls then resorted to hitting it long to Symons, who struggled to hold the ball up all afternoon.

On 66 minutes, Weston pulled one back when McCootie towered above the Hayes defence to head home Waite's corner, but once again Bartlett's men switched off and conceded another two goals in quick succession to ensure they would leave BS24 with all three points.

Purnell came rushing out of his goal and failed to clear a through ball, leaving Rowe with an empty goal to aim at from inside the area. A 25-yard effort from Amartey took a wicked deflection and Purnell could only watch the ball sail over his head and into the top corner.

Weston's afternoon went from bad to worse after skipper Tindle was shown a second yellow card for a deliberate handball. Then, with one minute remaining, Rowe bagged his second of the match with another tap in.

The Seagulls return to league action on Tuesday night when they travel to Gosport Borough.