Southern League: Weston 1 Chesham United 2

Weston saw their unbeaten home record in the Southern League ended by leaders Chesham on Saturday.

Returning to competitive action after an 18-day break, having seen matches postponed on successive Saturdays before a friendly at Cirencester Town, the Seagulls began brightly.

Dan Martin found Nick McCootie after a run from inside his own half, but the striker shot wide of the near post on two minutes.

Luke Purnell tipped a header wide on nine minutes, but was beaten moments later when Zak Joseph let fly from long range and saw the ball loop over his head and find the corner of the net.

Weston were back on level terms on 14 minutes, though, as McCootie found Jacob Cane and he picked out Scott Laird to fire an early shot into the far corner for his 10th goal of the season.

Joseph curled a shot wide for the visitors, while Laird saw a shot from long range held by the Chesham keeper on 21 minutes.

Jake Mawford's cross then found the head of Laird, whose effort was deflected behind and George Dowling picked out Laird from a short corner with Brandon Barnes, but his first-time shot went over.

Both sides were reduced to 10 men four minutes before the break as McCootie and Chesham's Billy Adcock both saw red following a clash.

And the Seagulls fell behind six minutes after the restart when a corner fell to Jeanmal Prosper on the edge of the box and he volleyed it into the top corner of Purnell's net.

Bradley Clayton fired wide for the visitors, after cutting onto his left foot before the hour mark, and Weston boss Scott Bartlett sent on Isaac Pearce for Sam Hendy soon after.

Pearce picked out Mawford to run at goal and arrow a shot past the far post on 63 minutes, while Barnes saw a curling effort held by Goode.

A deflected Pearce cross then fell for Barnes, who fired over on 75 minutes, and when a Martin crossed was punched away by Goode, Barnes fired over once more.

Cane's ball over the top found Barnes in the box on 79 minutes, but he dragged his shot wide of the near post this time.

And that was as close as Weston got to getting back on level terms as they were left empty-handed at the Optima Stadium for the first time in eight matches this season.

Weston: Purnell, Mawford, Martin, Dowling, Parsons, Tindle, Laird, Cane, McCootie, Barnes, Hendy (Pearce 61).

Unused subs: Maher, Jones, Davies, Eastwood.

Attedance: 539.