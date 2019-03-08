Southern League: Weston 1 Harrow 1

Action from Weston's clash with Harrow (pic Mark Atherton)

Weston conceded another late goal as George Moore's free kick earned struggling Harrow Borough a draw at The Optima Stadium on Tuesday.

Birthday boy Joel Randall had opened the scoring after he picked up a crossfield ball by Scott Laird before powering home past Hafed Al-Droubi moments before half-time.

However the visitors headed back to north west London with a point after Moore's equaliser.

The Seagulls came into the game knowing a win would put them up to seventh and they started well as James Waite's mazy run into the box allowed him time and space to pick his spot.

However Al-Doubi was right behind his effort and he parried the ball to safety before Isaac Pearce's trickery left Jordan Ireland on the floor.

Pearce carried the ball forward but with the visitors defence standing firm, the former Forest Green Rovers man could only direct his shot straight into the arms of Al-Droubi.

Pearce went close again but his effort was always rising as it sailed over the bar before Greg Tindle saw his header cleared off the line by Chinua Cole from a George Dowling corner.

Pearce turned provider on 33 minutes after his cross found Randall who met the cross first time, but he could only direct his shot into the side netting.

With four minutes left before the break, Scott Bartlett's men got the goal their first half play deserved after Laird's ball downfield was picked up by Randall and, after getting past his man, he found himself one on one with Al-Droubi.

The Exeter City loanee steadied himself before unleashing a thunderous effort and despite Al-Droubi getting a hand to the ball it ended up in the roof of the net.

The Boro looked a much better outfit in the second half but the home defence looked firm and strong until the 69th minute when Michael Bryan's shot was deflected wide and from the set piece Luke Purnell was finally beaten but the woodwork came to his rescue as Jordan Ireland's effort came crashing off the crossbar.

Jake Mawford went close after his shot was tipped over before the Reds equalised in the 88th minute.

Moments after coming on, substitute Frank Keita was fouled around 25 yards from goal and up stepped Moore to curl it past Purnell and into the back of the net to level the scores.

Still, Bartlett's men had one final chance right at the end after new signing and substitute Brandon Barnes was played in by Owen Howe, but the debutant could only drag his shot wide from 18 yards.

Weston: Purnell, Mawford, Laird. Madden, Parsons, Tindle, Randall, Dowling, Howe, Waite (Barnes 87) and Pearce (Hendy 76)

Attendance: 460.