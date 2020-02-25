Somerset Cup: Weston 2 Taunton Town 0

A double from James Waite helped Weston progress to the semi-finals of the Somerset Premier Cup after overcoming Taunton Town at The AJN Stadium.

Luke Purnell kept the visitors at bay in the first half with a flurry of saves including turning Ollie Chamberlain's shot onto the bar.

Purnell was in the way again to deny Dan Demkiv in the second half and that would become crucial moments later as Waite grabbed the first of his two goals inside a minute.

Tom Llewellyn saw his shot parried by Lloyd Irish into the path of the Welshman, who sidefooted home.

And moments later The Seagulls poured forward again and Llewellyn squared the ball back for Waite to place it past Irish into the far corner to seal passage into the last four.

Boss Scott Bartlett made five changes from Saturday's win at Dorchester Town with Ryan Jones, Lloyd Humphries, Sam Avery, Llewellyn and Jarrad Welch all coming to the starting line-up.

Weekend goalscorers Chris Knowles and Mike Symons and captain Greg Tindle had to settle for a place on the bench, while there was no place in the squad for Scott Laird or Nick McCootie.

But it was The Peacocks who had the first chance of the game after 10 minutes as Demkiv's cross from the left was only half-cleared to Callum Watts who took a touch before firing towards goal which was deflected behind for a corner.

From Lewis Hall's delivery the ball found its way to Chamberlain and his effort was saved onto the crossbar by Purnell.

Six minutes later, Taunton were in again after Welch's loose ball saw the visitors pile forward and find themselves in a two on one situation.

The ball then made its way to Demkiv, but Purnell was quickly off his line to block the forward's effort.

After good work from Isaac Pearce, the winger found Waite but the Cardiff City loanee could only fire over the bar.

Demkiv went close again but Purnell was again in the way before Jamie Short's long range shot smashed against the crossbar.

With Weston up against it they knew a moment of quality was going to be the key to break the deadlock.

And they nearly got it after Pearce's lovely piece of skill got him past three players before squaring the ball into the path of Sam Hendy, but Irish made a superb save to keep the game goalless at half time.

Bartlett brought on Ben Griffin for Humphries and the sub was involved instantly, but his header towards goal beat Irish but not Jamie Price, who cleared his effort off the line.

Both Jones and Nathan Coppin went close with respective effort before Waite finally opened the scoring.

Llewellyn did well to keep the ball alive after Irish had parried his shot and passed it back to Waite, who had the simple job of stroking it into the empty net.

The goal rejuvenated Weston and they scored with the very next attack.

Hendy's cross over the top found Llewellyn, again in the heart of action, and he set up 20-year-old forward Waite to score and speak wild celebrations behind the goal and book a date in the last four at home to Hengrove Athletic.

Weston: Purnell, Goodall, Jones, Humphries (Griffith 46) Avery, Parsons, Llewellyn, Hendy, Welch, Waite, Pearce (Kempster 81).