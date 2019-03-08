Friendly: Weston 3 Bristol City XI 4

Weston manager Scott Bartlett on the touchline. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston were beaten by the odd goal in seven in their final pre-season friendly of the summer on Friday night.

Having lifted the Somerset Premier Cup following a 2-0 win over Taunton Town on Tuesday, the Seagulls fell behind to a Freddie Hinds goal on eight minutes.

The hosts levelled just before the half-hour mark, though, when Nick McCootie headed on a long kick from Lukee Purnell and Ben Whitehead held off his marker and found the bottom corner of the net.

The visitors were back in front just before the break when Antoine Semenyo struck and Weston boss Scott Bartlett made seven changes for the second half.

New signing Joel Randall was among those to feature, having joined on a six-month loan deal from Exeter City, but Semenyo claimed his second goal of the evening to make it 3-1 just before the hour mark.

A fourth goal followed for City, before Jarrad Welsh took aim from 25 yards out and fired into the bottom corner for a superb second Weston goal on 70 minutes.

Owen Howe cut the gap to one when converting from the penalty spot three minutes from time, but it was not enough for Weston to avoid defeat.

The club also announced that Bristol City under-23s will play their home fixtures at the Optima Stadium this season.

As for signing Exeter youngster Randall, who scored eight goals in 20 appearances on loan at Bideford last season, Bartlett said: "Joel is an exciting player and will add another dimension to our squad.

"He has made an impact during pre-season and is highly thought of at Exeter City.

"Joel plays off either wing and is adaptable. He has electrice pace and stretches teams with his directness and quality in one v one situations.

"Games in our league come thick and fast and we are delighted to add a player of his quality to our squad."

Weston begin the new Southern League Premier season with a home match against Hendon on Saturday August 10.

Weston (first half): Purnell, Davies, Laird, Parsons, Tindle, Trialist, Hendy, Byrne, McCootie, Whitehead, Pearce.

(second half): Maher, Davies, Parsons, Tindle, Laird, Welch, Randall, Llewellyn, Mawford, Howe, Malshanskyj.