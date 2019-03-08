Advanced search

Southern League: Weston 3 Tiverton Town 2

PUBLISHED: 07:59 23 October 2019

Nick McCootie during Weston's home game with Tiverton Town.

Nick McCootie during Weston's home game with Tiverton Town.

Weston toppled leaders Tiverton in a five-goal thriller at the Optima Stadium on Tuesday night.

Weston during their 3-2 win over Tiverton Town.

The Seagulls went into the match on a back of a last-gasp defeat at Met Police at the weekend and took the lead after only three minutes with a Scott Laird penalty, after Nick McCootie had been fouled.

However, the visitors were back on level terms on nine minutes when Josh Key tapped home from close range and took the lead just past the half-hour mark through Jordan Bastin.

Weston squared matters five minutes into the second half as McCootie sent Charlie Madden charging forward and he kept his composure to round the keeper and slot into the corner of the net for his first goal for the club.

And McCootie then put the home side in front on 79 minutes when a long clearance was headed on by Aaron Parsons and Isaac Pearce flicked the ball on for the striker to head past the advancing keeper.

Issac Pearce in action for Weston during their win over Tvierton Town.Issac Pearce in action for Weston during their win over Tvierton Town.

McCootie went from hero to villain seven minutes later when he was sent off for a second bookable offence, with Tiverton seeing a late chance dragged wide of the target as they pushed for an equaliser against the 10 men.

The home side dug in to protect their lead in the closing stages for three welcome points and will now turn their attentions to the FA Trophy and a trip to AFC Totton on Saturday.

Most Read

Retail ‘interest’ in Weston’s vacant TJ Hughes building

The former TJ Hughes building in High Street.

Weston man’s organ donation saves three lives after sudden death as mum urges more donors to come forward

Warren Bell. Deceased Sat. 21st Sept. 2019

BMW motorist clocked at 141mph as 200,000 drivers caught speeding on M5

More than 15,000 BMW drivers were caught speeding on the M5. Picture: Pixabay

New nursery opens in Weston

New nursery DaisyChain Childcare, Monkton Avenue, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Wife worried husband will return and ‘hurt’ her after he ‘completely trashed’ lounge

North Somerset Courthouse.

