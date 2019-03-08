Southern League: Weston 3 Tiverton Town 2

Nick McCootie during Weston's home game with Tiverton Town. Archant

Weston toppled leaders Tiverton in a five-goal thriller at the Optima Stadium on Tuesday night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Weston during their 3-2 win over Tiverton Town. Weston during their 3-2 win over Tiverton Town.

The Seagulls went into the match on a back of a last-gasp defeat at Met Police at the weekend and took the lead after only three minutes with a Scott Laird penalty, after Nick McCootie had been fouled.

However, the visitors were back on level terms on nine minutes when Josh Key tapped home from close range and took the lead just past the half-hour mark through Jordan Bastin.

Weston squared matters five minutes into the second half as McCootie sent Charlie Madden charging forward and he kept his composure to round the keeper and slot into the corner of the net for his first goal for the club.

And McCootie then put the home side in front on 79 minutes when a long clearance was headed on by Aaron Parsons and Isaac Pearce flicked the ball on for the striker to head past the advancing keeper.

Issac Pearce in action for Weston during their win over Tvierton Town. Issac Pearce in action for Weston during their win over Tvierton Town.

McCootie went from hero to villain seven minutes later when he was sent off for a second bookable offence, with Tiverton seeing a late chance dragged wide of the target as they pushed for an equaliser against the 10 men.

The home side dug in to protect their lead in the closing stages for three welcome points and will now turn their attentions to the FA Trophy and a trip to AFC Totton on Saturday.