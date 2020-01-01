Southern League: Weston 3 Truro City 2

Weston celebrate their first goal against Truro (pic Mark Atherton) Archant

Weston's winning run stretched to four games as the Seagulls scored two goals in stoppage tome to snatch a jaws-from-defeat victory over Truro City on New Year's Day.

Mike Symons came off the beach to score the winning goal, moments after Scott Laird's penalty looked to have given Weston a share of the spoils.

Substitute Dan Rooney had earlier capitalised on a mistake by Chris Knowles to slide home under Luke Purnell for the opening goal.

However, the hosts recovered well and slowly stared to get into the game and found their well deserved equaliser seven minutes before half time as Laird was in the right place at the right time to tap home from Brad Ash's cross across the face of goal.

Ryan Dickson restored the visiting side's lead 17 minutes from time when he headed home from Ryan Law's cross before Weston's late heroics.

In front of a bumper Optima Stadium crowd it was the visitors who went close to taking the lead after Adel Gafaiti headed wide from their second consecutive corner.

However, during the build-up to Gafaiti's header, skipper Tyler Harvey pulled up and was replaced by Rooney before moments later Paul Wotton's side had the ball in the back of the net.

But, the White Tigers joy was short lived after Alex Battle's low finish into the bottom corner was disallowed for offside.

It only delayed the inevitable as Rooney would find the back of the net in the 13th minute when Knowles's misjudged his clearance and allowed Rooney to stroll in from behind and, with his first touch, the forward volleyed home through the legs of Purnell.

City almost made it two seven minutes later. Lloyd Humphries, who was making his second debut for the club after signing on a three-month loan deal, brought down Will Dean.

Dean quickly took the free kick to Niall Thompson and his cross was headed towards goal by Luke Jephcott, but Purnell did excellently to tip over.

And from the resulting corner the ball found its way to Thompson and the defenders shot fizzed wide of Purnell's goal.

Ash surged forward moments later and just as he fired over, he was brought down on the edge of the box which saw Laird step up and send his free kick straight into the arms of James Hamon.

Weston then went close to getting an equaliser after Purnell's kick forward was picked up by Laird and his low cross looked destined to find the back of the net but Ash could only send his shot wide of Hamon's goal.

However in the 38th minute the same two players combined to give the home side their first goal of the new decade.

Hereford loanee Ash picked up the ball on the right hand side before carrying it forward and his cross across the face of goal left Laird with the simplest of finishes for his 16th goal of the season.

Just four minutes later Ash went close to grabbing Weston's second goal of the contest.

Purnell's long kick forward was brought down wonderfully by Ash but from a tight angle the striker could only fire into the side netting.

Weston came out in the second half determined to pick up where they left off and after James Waite's free kick found the header of Aaron Parsons who could only direct his effort just over.

Knowles, from yet another dangerous free-kick, headed just wide at the near post before Dickson's header from Law's cross restored City's lead in the 73rd minute.

Just as stoppage time of four minutes was announced Isaac Pearce was bought down and allowed Laird to step up and score from the spot.

However, the drama did not stop there as Ash's cross found Symons who controlled wonderfully on his chest before firing past Hamon to spark julbilant celebrations at the final whistle.

Weston: Purnell, Parsons, Martin, Humphries, (Symons 64), Knowles, Tindle, McCootie (Peace 82) Cane, Ash, Laird, Waite (Hendy 90).

Attendance: 602.

