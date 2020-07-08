Weston Acacemy return to training following easing of lockdown rules

Weston Academy during their first training session back. Archant

Weston Academy has restarted training as they prepare for another season developing talented young players.

Sessions have been redesigned to ensure government guidelines are followed whilst offering the same high quality training which the club prides itself in.

The Seagulls Development phase manager Craig Graham said: “It’s fantastic to back after such a long time, the players and coaches are all excited to be back in action.

“The staff have all worked hard to get the academy ready to return, including all necessary precautions including hand sanitiser stations, temperature taking and isolating into small training groups. It’s great to be back.”

To find out more information about joining the Weston FC Academy, which is one of only 22 outside of the Football League nationally to be a licensed academy, visit their website westonsmareafc.co.uk/academy.