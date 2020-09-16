Weston Academy to host three U6, U7 and U8 Talent Open nights

Weston Acadmey set to host three Open Talent nights from Friday 18 September. Picture: Weston FC Archant

Weston Academy have opened talent sessions for under-six, seven and eights for the next three Friday nights.

First-team management and players including Scott Bartlett, Scott Laird, Dayle Grubb, Luke Purnell and Ryan Jones will be on hand to help uncover future footballing stars on September 18, September 25 and October 2 from 5-6pm.

Weston’s Academy is one of only 22 clubs outside the Football League nationally to be a licensed Academy and the only one in North Somerset and has opened up more spaces in their younger age groups.

Matt Bazell, Foundation Phase Manager, Craig Graham, Development Phase Manager and Mark McKeever, Senior Phase Manager, will also be at the sessions and the open nights are free to attend on The Optima Stadium’s FIFA quality 3G pitch.

To register, fill in the form at https://bit.ly/WsMOpenTalent and for more information email Matt Bazell at matt.bazell@wsmafc.co.uk.