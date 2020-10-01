Weston Academy sides under-12s, 13s and 14s looking for new players

Weston under-14s pose for the camera after their training session. Picture: Lorna Davey Archant

Weston AFC academy are looking for new talent for their under-12, under-13 and under-14 sides.

Weston under-12s during their training session led by coach Syd Camper. Picture: Lorna Davey Weston under-12s during their training session led by coach Syd Camper. Picture: Lorna Davey

The Seagulls, one of only 22 clubs outside of the Football League nationally to be a licensed Academy and the only one in North Somerset, have produced players like Dayle Grubb and Luke Purnell who have gone to play for the first team.

The club are looking to recruit talent from Bristol, North Somerset and Weston to give new players the chance to have a clear pathway to the first team and able to play in the Junior Premier League.

And the club have the foundations in place to help and develop each and every player coming through.

“Weston helped progress me as a player and coach through their academy system “ said under-12 manager Syd Camper.

Weston under-12s during their training session on the 3G next to The Optima Stadium. Picture: Lorna Davey Weston under-12s during their training session on the 3G next to The Optima Stadium. Picture: Lorna Davey

“It is a great club to represent and I want to help players with aspirations of playing the highest level of football they can.”

Under-14s manager Mark Jenkins added: “We’re looking for hardworking and talented players to join our team at a club with a proven pathway for players into semi and professional football.

“We look to create a fun and challenging atmosphere to try and improve the lads both as players and as individuals.”

For more information email syd.camper@wsmafc.co.uk (U12s), dan.hartley@wsmafc.co.uk (U13s) and mark.jenkins@wsmafc.co.uk (U14s).