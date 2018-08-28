Advanced search

Pitch inspection planned ahead of vital Seagulls’ match

PUBLISHED: 16:53 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:55 01 February 2019

Weston vs Slough Town. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston-super-Mare AFC will have to wait until tomorrow morning (Saturday) to find out whether their National League South game will go ahead.

A pitch inspection has been called at St Alban’s City FC, where The Seagulls have travelled to this afternoon (Friday).

The host’s Clarence Park surface has been affected by the snow which has hit the region, and an inspection to see whether the surface is playable will take place at 8.45am.

Weston won their first home game of the season last weekend, beating Slough Town 2-0 at the Woodspring Stadium, while playoff contenders St Albans are aiming for their third victory in four games.

Travelling fans are urged to check the club’s social media channels for updates.

