Weston Ladies aim to become ‘best team in North Somerset’ in search for new talent

PUBLISHED: 16:30 17 June 2020

Weston Ladies new manager Sarah Adams is looking for more players to join The Seagulls.

Weston Ladies, who have just appointed Sarah Adams as their new manager, are also recruiting players for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Players will train on Weston’s FIFA quality 3G pitch at The Optima Stadium with access to a qualified physiotherapist, gym sessions and UEFA qualified coaches.

A club spokesperson told the Weston Mercury that the club are dedicated to providing a “uniquely professional playing environment”.

Adams, who was the head of coaching at Bristol City Foundation and is a current Sports Lecturer at Weston College, said how The Seagulls are ready to nurture the next generation of footballing talent.

“We want to become the best team in North Somerset – our ambition is very clear,” she said.

“We’ve got access to the best facilities around at The Optima Stadium, so we can make sure our players are improving all the time and playing to the best of their ability.

“There has never been a more exciting time to join Weston Ladies – come and be part of the new era!”

Interested players are being urged to fill in an online form so a Weston Ladies team member can get in touch with you.

*Make sure you check next week’s Weston Mercury for an exclusive interview with new Weston Ladies Manager Sarah Adams.

