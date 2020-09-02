Weston and Lympsham Allsorts reach final of Monty Stephenson Memorial Cup

Lympsham Allsorts celebrate winning the Monty Stephenson Memorial Cup in 2019. Picture: Josh Thomas Archant

Lympsham Allsorts and Weston have reached the Monty Stephenson Memorial Cup final, in what will be the last game of the The Proper Job Weston & District Midweek League season.

Weston overcame Hunstpill & District in the first semi-final, with Ryan Davies hitting a century to help his side score 146 in 20 overs and go on to win by 50 runs.

As for the Allsorts, playing in front of a large crowd they made it back-to-back finals with a hard-earned victory over Shaftsbury Road in the 18th over and will host Weston at The Lympsham Sports Club this Sunday at 2pm.

“It is a good closing finale to the season this year,” said a Midweek League committee spokesperson.

“We are pleased to be able to get away with this knockout competition. The season was shortened by the pandemic, there was no way we could hold a league season because of the complication of all the fixtures.

“We have two really good sides in the final, it should be an enjoyable day.”