Advanced search

Weston and Lympsham Allsorts reach final of Monty Stephenson Memorial Cup

PUBLISHED: 13:00 04 September 2020

Lympsham Allsorts celebrate winning the Monty Stephenson Memorial Cup in 2019. Picture: Josh Thomas

Lympsham Allsorts celebrate winning the Monty Stephenson Memorial Cup in 2019. Picture: Josh Thomas

Archant

Lympsham Allsorts and Weston have reached the Monty Stephenson Memorial Cup final, in what will be the last game of the The Proper Job Weston & District Midweek League season.

Weston overcame Hunstpill & District in the first semi-final, with Ryan Davies hitting a century to help his side score 146 in 20 overs and go on to win by 50 runs.

As for the Allsorts, playing in front of a large crowd they made it back-to-back finals with a hard-earned victory over Shaftsbury Road in the 18th over and will host Weston at The Lympsham Sports Club this Sunday at 2pm.

“It is a good closing finale to the season this year,” said a Midweek League committee spokesperson.

“We are pleased to be able to get away with this knockout competition. The season was shortened by the pandemic, there was no way we could hold a league season because of the complication of all the fixtures.

“We have two really good sides in the final, it should be an enjoyable day.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Major improvements to take place on the A370 this week

Wick Road. Picture: Google

Couple despair at lack of support after mob destroys their holiday lodge

The couple's burnt out car, destroyed by mob at their lodge in Ethiopia.

Housing development worth £32m gets green light near Weston

A CGI street scene image of Lovell Homes’ Foxglove Meadows housing development.Picture: Lovell Homes

Tennis courts restoration project worth £85k starts next week

Outside the tennis court, the grass is overgrown. Picture: Mellissa Dzinzi

Antisocial driving filling homes ‘with stench of burning rubber’

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Major improvements to take place on the A370 this week

Wick Road. Picture: Google

Couple despair at lack of support after mob destroys their holiday lodge

The couple's burnt out car, destroyed by mob at their lodge in Ethiopia.

Housing development worth £32m gets green light near Weston

A CGI street scene image of Lovell Homes’ Foxglove Meadows housing development.Picture: Lovell Homes

Tennis courts restoration project worth £85k starts next week

Outside the tennis court, the grass is overgrown. Picture: Mellissa Dzinzi

Antisocial driving filling homes ‘with stench of burning rubber’

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston and Lympsham Allsorts reach final of Monty Stephenson Memorial Cup

Lympsham Allsorts celebrate winning the Monty Stephenson Memorial Cup in 2019. Picture: Josh Thomas

Cheddar to start Toolstation Western League 20-21 season against Lebeq

Cheddar manager Shaun Potter has been in charge of the club since Ocotber 2017. Picture: Paul Knight Photography

Charity cycle back on after being postponed earlier this year

The Wedmore 40/30 charity cycle will go ahead this month.Picture: Weston Hospice

Woman dies after collapsing at recycling centre

Highbridge recycling centre

Weston street hosts music festival

Neighbours enjoying the Chesham Road North street party.