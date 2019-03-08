Scott Bartlett appointed Weston manager

Weston-super-Mare have announced today (Friday) Scott Bartlett will return to the club as manager, vowing to 'build a squad the supporters deserve'.

The hot seat at The Optima Stadium has been vacant since March when Marc McGregor was sacked following a dismal year-long run of form which eventually saw the Seagulls relegated to the Southern League Premier.

After a drawn out and frustrating recruitment process, the club's board has selected former boss Bartlett to lead the club's efforts to return to the National League South.

The 39-year-old replaced Ryan Northmore as Weston manager in November 2016, leading the Seagulls to safety in 15th place.

It was hoped he could then build on his success with a full pre-season, but his time in charge ended after just seven months - leaving with a 'heavy heart' due to work commitments with League Two side Forest Green Rovers.

But he left his post as academy manager at The New Lawn earlier this week, paving the way for him to return to management.

Bartlett said he is 'delighted' to return to BS24.

He added: "My immediate goal now is to work with the board to build a squad the supporters deserve and one which will challenge at the top of the table.

"Relegation was unfortunate but it gives us - the management team, the board and the supporters a chance to rebuild and rebuild properly in a good way.

"Our training facilities are impressive for this level and the club has moved on in that respect since I was last here."

Bartlett joins the club with just seven senior players on the books and less than three months until the start of the season, and he will have to be shrewd in the market to build a squad which can compete for promotion in a notoriously difficult league to escape from.

He said: "It's important we sign the right players, we need a squad that are desperate to fight for the club.

"I will spend the next 24 hours discussing players with Mark McKeever who has done a great job of steadying the ship, he has been a credit to the club and I am looking forward to working with him.

"In addition, I hope to bring in an experienced assistant player/coach who has played at a much higher level, hoping they have a similar impact to the one Chris Barker did.

"I hope you share my excitement for the season ahead, we should be respectful of the league we are in but enjoy the challenge it brings."

A statement from the club's board added: "We have taken our time to recruit the right person for the job.

"This has been a long process and we have interviewed a number of excellent candidates.

"We believe we have in Scott the right person to help get us back into the National League South at the earliest opportunity.

"He will commence his employment on June 1.

"We are certain our supporters will be as delighted as we are with Scott's appointment."