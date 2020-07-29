Advanced search

Weston’s Scott Laird says ‘everyone is excited and pumped to get going’ again

PUBLISHED: 13:00 30 July 2020

Weston line up outside the Grand Pier after their first training session of the summer. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Weston line up outside the Grand Pier after their first training session of the summer. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Weston player assistant manager Scott Laird says “everyone is excited and pumped to get going” following The Seagulls return to training last Saturday.

Weston's Scott Laird during The Seagulls first training session of the summer. Picture: Will.T.PhotographyWeston's Scott Laird during The Seagulls first training session of the summer. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Weston held their first training session in four months, since the easing of lockdown rules, on Weston’s beach, around the Grand Pier.

“It’s great to be back around the lads,” said Laird.

“It feels weird still and we have been sure to keep to the rules with everything we do. But to get that buzz and laughter back was great.

“It will take some getting used to, but if we all abide by the new rules and what is asked of us then we can get back playing as everyone is excited and pumped to get going.

Weston outside the Grand Pier with Sammy the Seagul. Picture: Will.T.PhotographyWeston outside the Grand Pier with Sammy the Seagul. Picture: Will.T.Photography

“It’s great to use the beach, one to change the scenery for the lads, so they are not just on the grass running, but to change it up.

“But most importantly it was great to see some fans and young fans. We will be trying to do more of it through the season.

“It was great to see the youngsters and they had a few pics with the lads. Hopefully it won’t be long until we see them at a game.”

Despite their return, Laird insists they are doing everything they can to keep them safe.

He added: “We have the equipment for temperature checks and we’re observing the social distancing rules, sanitising all equipment and everyone has their own water bottle and kit they take home and wash.

“I can go on, but as you can see we are doing everything we can to bring back football safely.

“It has been very difficult. Again I must stress the most important thing is everyone’s safety and well-being but as a player and all I’ve known is football it’s been hard.

“It’s been hard not watching football and not playing. Football is a mental release while you are at the game or training. You get to forget about your worries and troubles and run around and play with your mates for a few hours.

“Hopefully we are all moving in the right direction and we can find ways of bringing football back safely.”

