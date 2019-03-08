Advanced search

Weston are moving in the 'right direction' despite loss to AFC Totton insists Laird

PUBLISHED: 13:12 27 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:12 27 October 2019

Scott Laird has scored eight goals from 15 apperances for Weston so far this season.

Archant

Despite going out at the first hurdle of the FA Trophy to AFC Totton, Weston are moving in the 'right direction' says Scott Laird.

The Seagulls twice took the lead through Joel Randall's first half finish and Ryan Jones, with his second goal for the club, looked to have won the tie when he struck six minutes into extra time after coming off the bench.

However, Craig Feeney cancelled Randall's opener before two goals from Liam Faruggia completed the comeback to seal the win for the Stags.

"Again we were very good" said Laird. "If anyone was there and even their fans and staff wouldn't argue if we were 6-0 up at half time.

"It's disappointing, but not the fact we again created so many clear cut chances.

"We are going in the right direction and it's only a matter of time until we turn all our dominance into a really good run."

Despite falling to their third away defeat in a row in all competitions and not winning on the road since August, Laird admits there is no reason for concern.

"We are creating so many great opportunities," he added.

"We would be worried if we were poor and not creating, but we are just not being ruthless enough in both boxes."

And Laird was full of praise for teenager Jones, after he finished well from his cross.

He said: "Ryan has been excellent and his attitude and enthusiasm is great to see. He took his goal really well.

"We need to celebrate things like this as a young 17 year old local lad."

Scott Bartlett's men have now got consecutive home games when they take on Harrow Borough on Tuesday before facing Hartley Wintney five days later.

"We have two home games now and we need to carry on our home form.

"It will be as always a tough game (against Harrow) and we will have to be right at it.

"We have a great home backing and they are a pleasure to play in front of."

Weston are moving in the 'right direction' despite loss to AFC Totton insists Laird

