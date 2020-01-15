Advanced search

Weston AC enjoy Riverbank Rollick

PUBLISHED: 08:00 16 January 2020

Weston Athletics Club male team members celebrate winning the team prize.

Weston Athletics Club male team members celebrate winning the team prize.

A total of 20 Weston AC members headed to Thornbury's Running Club to take on the Riverbank Rollick.

With nine and a half miles of off-road muckiness, Chris McMillan romped home in just under the hour in a time of 59.52 to claim the overall race victory, some three and a half minutes ahead of his closest rival.

The next club member to finish was Cameron Slater in fourth place overall with an excellent time of 1:08.59.

Stephen Powell's time of 1:13.16 saw him win his age category and Matt Wheeler's 1:14.32 sealed Weston's victory in the men's team prize stakes.

It was a strong start to the season for Niki Fulstow, as she became the first club female home in a time of 1:30.24.

There was little between the second and third club female spots with Rachael Vincent crossing the line in 1:36.56 and Carol O'Leary in 1:37.34, with the latter rewarded with second place in her age category.

The club's next races take place on Weston prom tonight (Thursday January 16) with two junior one-mile events ahead of the main five-mile race at 7.30pm.

