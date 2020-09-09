Weston put in encouraging second-half display to draw with Yeovil Town

Dayle Grubb equalised for Weston from the spot to make it 2-2 with Yeovil Town. Picture: Will.T.Photography PLEASE CREDIT IN ANY IMAGES USED

Weston showed great character and resilience as they came from behind twice to draw with Yeovil Town at The Optima Stadium.

Following a goalless first-half, in front of a strong crowd, The Glovers broke the deadlock moments after the interval through Courtney Duffus.

But the visitors lead didn’t last long as Ben Griffith prodded home from close range before trialist restored Yeovil’s lead.

And with time running out, the hosts picked up their second equaliser of the evening after Dayle Grubb came off the bench to score from the penalty spot and ensure a fair share of the spoils.

Following Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Bath City, a bigger test would await them with the visit of National League side Yeovil, who are two levels higher than Weston.

With one eye on returning to league action a week and half away at Dorchester Town and the other one looking towards Hereford on Saturday, Scott Bartlett made seven changes to his side including naming Lloyd Humphries in his starting line-up for the first time since his arrival following his departure from Cardiff City.

Only Luke Purnell, Chris Knowles, Scott Laird and captain for the evening Nick McCootite would keep their places and after both sides had chances to grab the pre-season friendly opening goal, it was Darren Sarll’s side who went closest in the 23rd minute.

Lawson D’Ath’s corner caused havoc inside the box and despite Weston’s best attempts of trying to clear the danger, the ball eventually fell to Jimmy Smith and the former Chelsea Premier-League midfielder could only fire his effort against the crossbar with Purnell beaten.

Jimmy Smith went close again following good work from Jack Clarke but he could only poke his shot wide of Purnell’s goal as half-time arrived.

Yeovil did get the goal they deserved in the 46th minute Duffus, with his back to goal, escaped his marker before placing the ball into the bottom corner to hand them their first goal of the evening.

But Bartlett would have been pleased with how his team responded as they bagged an equaliser six minutes later.

Humphries picked the ball up took aim and fired his effort towards goal from 30-yards-out.

Unfortunately for the Wales under-20 international, he saw his shot crash off the post but Griffith, who sighed his first senior contact in May, was in the right place at the right to tap home the rebound.

But joy turned to disappointment again as trialist cut inside before firing home to restore Yeovil’s lead again.

But the determination to get something from the match showed as Weston were awarded a penalty in the 72nd minute after Griffith was pulled down, which provided substitute Grubb with the chance to equalise.

A chance he took as the former Forest Green Rovers man held his nerve to finish past Adam Smith to level the scores once again to end the game all square and stretch their unbeaten run to five matches.

Weston will end their pre-season campaign when they host Hereford on Saturday at 3pm at The Optima Stadium.

Weston XI: Luke Purnell, Jack Goodall, Lewis Hall, (Ryan Jones, 62), Chris Knowles, (Jacob Jagger-Cane, 40), Aaron Parsons, Luc Noble, Nick McCootie (C), Scott Laird, (Dayle Grubb, 62), Matt Jones, Sam Hendy and Lloyd Humphries

Goals: Ben Griffith, 52, and Dayle Grubb, 72 (P)