Hat-tricks from Grubb and Waite seal Weston’s passage into next round of FA Cup

Dayle Grubb scored 88 goals in 314 apperances during his first spell with Weston. Picture: Will.T.Photography PLEASE CREDIT IN ANY IMAGES USED

Dayle Grubb scored his first goals since re-signing from Forest Green Rovers and a hat-trick from James Waite saw Weston move into the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup after hitting Larkhall Athletic for six in the Somerset Derby at The Optima Stadium.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

James Waite in action for Weston during their 5-0 win at Cowes Sports in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup. Picture: Will.T.Photography James Waite in action for Weston during their 5-0 win at Cowes Sports in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup. Picture: Will.T.Photography

After both sides had chances to open the scoring it was the hosts who drew first blood when Grubb picked up Nick McCootie’s first-time ball to round Shaun Semmens and stroke the ball home.

Grubb bagged his second from the penalty spot moments later before Waite’s delightful chip made it three.

The former Rovers midfielder then got this third when his drive into the far corner to make it 4-0 to Weston at half-time.

Cardiff City loanee Waite then added two more goals to add gloss to the scoreline and seal a place in the hat for Thursday’s Cup draw.

All smiles for Weston AFC manager Scott Bartlett after Weston progress to the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup. Picture: MARK ATHERTON All smiles for Weston AFC manager Scott Bartlett after Weston progress to the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

“We were very good, our build up play had been very good and our general performance but we cranked it up a notch in terms of sharpness, we scored some fantastic goals,” said manager Scott Bartlett.

I’m pleased for them (Grubb and Waite) because they have both been playing well and working hard for the team, the whole team looked sharp.

“We know we will have another challenge ahead but will do our best to progress.”

After drawing 1-1 at Harrow Borough last Saturday Bartlett made three changes with Lloyd Humphries, Mike Symons and Waite all coming in to replace Chris Knowles, Matt Jones and Ryan Jones.

There was even a place on the bench for Academy starlet and 16-year-old Travis Turner.

The visitors, who had never reached the third qualifying round before after beating Bitton and Frome Town in their previous two cup ties, were buoyed with confidence after winning their last three games in a row.

And it was the visitors who had the first proper chance of the game after Luke Purnell had saved well from Joe Tumelty for a corner.

But from the resulting set piece Weston went down the other end and Grubb had a curling effort pushed wide by Semmens before Avery’s powerful header from the resulting corner was caught by the keeper.

The hosts then took the lead with their first of four goals inside a 16-minute scintillating spell following a lovely team goal.

Scott Laird intercepted a pass on the half-way line before feeding the ball into Grubb, who managed to find Mike Symons.

Symons then laid it across for McCootie, who fed a wonderful pass through the legs of the defender for Grubb and he found himself one-on-one with Semmens.

After taking the ball round The Larks’ goalkeeper Grubb slotted home in from an angle to score his first goal for the club in 1025 days after scoring the winner against Hungerford Town on December 23 2017.

A second goal came moments later after Keiran Thomas was bought down from behind by Jake Thompson and Grubb stepped up to send Semmens the wrong from the spot to double Weston’s lead.

And after Waite was played in by Greg Tindle, the Wales under-21 international chipped the ball over a back-peddling Semmens from 18-yards-out just before the thirty-minute mark.

A fourth followed when a Grubb corner was missed by everyone but recovered by Tindle on the far-side.

The captain then drove a cross back over towards Grubb, who controlled and fired into the far corner for his 20-minute treble.

Thomas and Waite combined once again to leave the latter, who cut inside before firing into the top corner on his weaker left foot to make it five.

And the 21-year-old forward sealed the emphatic victory when he tapped home after Lewis Hall, on as a substitute for Grubb, saw his cross spilled by Semmens to allow Waite with a simple tap in to cap of a perfect night.

Weston XI: Luke Purnell, Keiran Thomas, Scott Laird, Lloyd Humphries, Sam Avery, Greg Tindle (C), Nick McCootie (Matt Jones 67), Jacob Jagger-Cane, Mike Symons (Ryan Jones, 46), Dayle Grubb (Lewis Hall 66), Waite

Larkhall Athletic: Shaun Semmens, Dan Restorick, James Byrne, (Jack Camm, 46), Jake Thompson, Mikes Baker (C), Josh Jones, Alex Lambert, Joe Hillard, Joe Tumelty, Lewis Powell and Dan Demkiv

Goals:

Weston: Dayle Grubb 6, 22 (P), 36, Waite 27, 67, 90+2