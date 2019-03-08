Weston move into next round of the FA Cup after narrow win over Merthyr Town

Scott Laird celebrates scoring against Merthyr Town at The Optima Stadium Archant

Scott Laird's 50th career goal helped Weston move into the next round of the FA Cup after a hard fought victory over Merthyr Town at The Optima Stadium.

Joel Randall nutmegs Ashley Evans during Weston's 2-1 over Merthyr Town Joel Randall nutmegs Ashley Evans during Weston's 2-1 over Merthyr Town

Having opened his goalscoring account at Penydarren Park with a last gasp penalty in August, Laird made it two in two games against after heading home from debutant George Dowling's cross in the 23rd minute.

Sam Hendy put the game beyond reach when he slotted home on the stroke of half time after good work from Joel Randall.

Ryan Prosser gave the Welsh side hope when he netted in the second half but the day belonged to the Seagulls.

Scott Bartlett made two changes from Tuesday's 3-3 draw with Salisbury as Jake Mawford came in to replace Charlie Madden and Dowling made his debut in place of Issac Pearce.

Sam Hendy makes it 2-0 for Weston against Merthyr Town Sam Hendy makes it 2-0 for Weston against Merthyr Town

Despite the game being delayed by a quarter of an hour, it was Dowling who had the first opportunity of the game after six minutes.

Great work from Randall down the right found Owen Howe before playing it back to Laird and he laid it off to midfielder Dowling, who signed for the club on Thursday after his contract with Bristol City came to an end, smashed it over the bar.

Alex Harris saved well from Nick McCootie's cross turned shot before Randall went even closer.

After good work to keep the ball in play Exeter City loanee Randall carried the ball into the box and nutmegged Martyrs's captain Ashley Evans before firing his shot at the foot of Harris's near post.

The Seagulls opened the scoring moments later after Owen Howe won a free kick which saw Dowling's effort pushed away for a corner.

From the resulting set piece Randall's short corner found 20-year-old Dowling and his inch perfect cross found Laird who rose highest to give the hosts the lead.

The Seagulls went close to double the scoring after Harris saved well from Randall before Hendy sent the rebound past the far post and just beyond the reach of Howe.

Randall was again denied by Harris before finding himself in space and suddenly Bartlett's men found themselves in a two on one situation and despite Adam Davies's tracking back his tackle saw the ball reach the feet of Hendy who had the simple task of slotting home.

Gavin Williams's men came out fighting in the second half and went close after Ben Swallow's free kick was only headed out to Eliot Richards who saw his 25-yard drive go wide.

However the visitors did get a goal back after the hosts give the back away to Jamie Veale and the former Cardiff City youngster finds Prosser who slides it past Naill Maher and into the far corner.

This seemed to rejuvenate Merthyr and went close moments later after Kyle Patten's header was cleared off the line before substitute Owain Jones saw his low effort strike the post as Weston held on.