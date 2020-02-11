James Waite nets hat-trick to help Weston record big victory over Wimborne Town

James Waite helped himself to a hat-trick as Weston weathered the storm to record back to back wins for the first time since New Year's Day after defeating Wimborne Town 5-0 at The Optima Stadium.

The game had been in doubt whether it was to be played or not but great work from Groudsman Bob Flaskett meant the match passed the pre-match inspection.

And the Seagulls proved it was the correct decision after James Waite grabbed the first goal in a devastating seven minute first-half spell when he netted home from close range.

Scott Bartlett's side doubled their lead a minute later after Sam Hendy showed awareness to get in behind the visitor's defence to poke home.

Moments later Waite got his second and Weston's third from a penalty after Isaac Pearce had been fouled in the box before the Wales under 19 striker completed his treble with a low finish.

There was still time for Ryan Jones to come off the bench and tap home after good work down the left by Dan Martin.

The home side named an unchanged 11 from Saturday's win against Walton Causals with both Tom Llewellyn, following his loan recall from Magontsfield, and Ben Griffith named as substitutes as Weston once again named a bench entirely from players who had come through their youth academy.

Mike Symons had the game's first chance after being found by Isaac Pearce but despite taking it well on the chest, the ball ran away from the forward and comfortably gathered by Cameron Plain.

But, the game's first goal wasn't too far away after Nick McCootie drove the ball from the right into the path of Waite and the Cardiff City loanee's excellent control gave him space and time to pick his spot into the corner.

Moments later it was two after a lovely one-two between Dan Martin and Pearce, who had another good game following Saturday's win, saw the former attempt to pass inside but a deflection saw Hendy nip in behind the defence to lob home.

And a third was to follow after Pearce was bought down by Fatah Makhloufi in the area allowing Waite to send Plain the wrong way with a low drive down the middle from the spot.

Such was the dominance of Weston, The Magpies couldn't get near the goal.

But, when they did they found Luke Purnell in inspired form as he thwarted Luke Burbidge's effort with the visitors first shot on target in the 38th minute.

And a few minutes later Burbidge went close to finding the back of the net, after weaving and twisting away from the home side's defenece, he could only send his shot wide.

Waite got his third after Pearce saw his pass blocked into the 20-year-old's path, who ran unaided into the box before firing low into the corner to make it a memorable day for the Welshman with his first treble in front of the home fans.

Pearce went close to making it five after his shot came back off the post before Symons headed just over after the ball was sent back in.

Ryan Jones Tom Llewellyn and Ben Griffith all came on to freshen things up, as Griffith followed Bailey Kempster and Callum Eastwood over the weekend by making his debut for the club.

And just as three minutes were added on, Martin found himself free down the left-hand side and his low cross found Jones and the substitute simply couldn't miss to make it five as Weston prepare for Saturday's game with Blackfield & Langley in confidant mood.

Purnell, Parsons, Martin, Knowles, Avery, Tindle (C), McCootie, (Jones, 74) Hendy, Symons, (Griffith, 86) Waite (Llewellyn, 82) and Pearce

Attendance 374