Weston drawn away at Cowes Sport in FA Cup
PUBLISHED: 14:23 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:43 14 September 2020
PA Wire/PA Images
Weston have been drawn away to take on Wessex League Premier Division side Cowes Sports in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup.
The tie will be played in the week commencing 21st September at Westwood Park in the Isle of Wight.
The Seagulls reached the third qualifying round last season when they were knocked out by Kingstonain, after losing 4-1 at The Optima Stadium.
I am fine with it,” said manager Scott Bartlett.
“It’s a tricky tie and logistically it’s a tough one for our supporters but we always look on the positives and it’s a chance to spend some time with the players as a group.
“Obviously the Dorchester game is the only game we are concentrating on right now, but at 5.30pm on Saturday we will of course focus on Cowes in the FA Cup.
“It’s a brilliant competition and every year a few clubs of our standard do well and progress to the latter rounds and we hope to be one of those.”
