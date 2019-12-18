Weston's Bartlett expects tough exam from Harrow

Weston manager Scott Bartlett on the touchline. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Scott Bartlett has called on Weston to roll their sleeves up ahead of a 'tough' game at Harrow Borough on Saturday.

The Seagulls travel to London to take on struggling Boro after recording their first away win since August at Yate Town in midweek.

George Moore's late free kick denied Weston all three points after Joel Randall's opener when Harrow visited the Optima Stadium in October.

And manager Bartlett says they will learn from that game and expecs another huge game this weekend.

"They are all big," he said. "I thought we did well against Harrow, we got a little bit deep towards the end of the game and they got a free-kick from a lazy tackle really from us on the edge of the box and scored it.

"We had no time to get the winner.

"We are a good group of lads, good group of staff, fantastic board, fans who travel who all over the place for us.

"We will go there fully expecting to have a tough game. If we roll our sleeves up, dig deep, then there's no reason why we can't win."

Bartlett couldn't hold back how pleased he was to end the run of away defeats with Tuesday's win over the Bluebells.

"It can suck the energy out of you when you get a defeat " added Bartlett.

"Some of the performances haven't been good enough to win games, but there have also been some we've done really well in and lacked a little bit of luck or final cutting edge.

"We have missed someone like Nick McCootie or James Waite just to put the ball in the back of the net for us.

"When that happens it can affect the group's morale really.

"It hasn't affected their effort or their endeavour to do well for the club. It's all about belief, winning becomes a habit and losing can as well. We've nipped that in the bud with a hard-fought tough away win."

Bartlett said he still hopes to bring in one or two more players in time for the Christmas period.

"We will certainly have one in by Saturday," he added.

"One that has been with us before without giving too many clues away. And then we are working hard on another but that might take another couple of weeks.

"We identify positions we think we need to strengthen or to add to give us different options.

"I won't rush to bring someone in that isn't right for us.

"All the boys we bring in on loan we try and do it for a decent period of time so they become engrained with the club or even could be permanent signings in the future."

*Weston are due to visit Taunton Town on Boxing Day (3pm).