Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Weston boss Bartlett has praise for Newport County after heavy beating

PUBLISHED: 12:46 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:46 24 July 2019

Weston manager Scott Bartlett on the touchline. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston manager Scott Bartlett on the touchline. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Weston's pre-season game against a 'very powerful' Newport County was a 'tough test' according to boss Scott Bartlett.

Two goals from Padraig Amond and one each from Joss Labadie, Kyle Howkins, Corey Whitley, Keanu Marsh-Brown, Josh Sheehan and Momodou Touray saw The Exiles defeat the Seagulls 8-1 at The Optima Stadium on Monday.

Following the heavy defeat Bartlett praised Mike Flynn's men, saying: "It was a tough test against a really strong side that were very professional from start to finish.

"It's important we put things into context. They are a big strong very powerful League Two outfit and I thought they were excellent.

"I think they had 12 shots and scored eight goals. Sometimes you have to put it into context and say well done, we were beaten by a very good League Two team."

Sam Hendy grabbed Weston's consolation and Bartlett was full of praise for the midfielder.

"He's technically a good footballer and he gives you everything," he added.

"He's going to be a real leader as he establishes himself in the squad and in the starting 11.

"I was happy for him, because he works tirelessly for the team, regardless of the result or how it is going and he has been a good addition."

The Southern League Premier South season starts on August 10 against Hendon and Bartlett says there is a lot of work to do.

He said: "We are around the halfway point (in ore pre-season) and we found out a lot about our players, different formations and like I said, sometimes you just have to say well done to the opposition.

"I thought they were outstanding and they're as good a League Two side as I've seen and I've seen a lot of League Two football over the past couple of years.

"It gives us plenty to work on but I think we've got plenty to work with as well."

Despite feeling disappointed with the result, Bartlett is delighted to be back.

"It's brilliant," he added. "I like a challenge, it's certainly a challenge.

"When we came in there was only five or six players contracted.

"We lost Jacob Cane and Jason Pope, which was a blow we haven't recovered from yet, but we will do by the time we've put the finishing touches to our squad before the season starts."

Most Read

Four-vehicle crash on M5 causing delays

There are delays on the M5 this afternoon (Monday).

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Met issues thunderstorm warning for North Somerset

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms. Picture: Timmay Curtis

More than £1million in NHS funding given to struggling Weston GP surgery

Graham Road surgery. Picture: Google Maps

Heatwave health warning as temperatures set to soar

Weston beach is likely to be packed this week. Picture: David Kenneford

Most Read

Four-vehicle crash on M5 causing delays

There are delays on the M5 this afternoon (Monday).

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Met issues thunderstorm warning for North Somerset

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms. Picture: Timmay Curtis

More than £1million in NHS funding given to struggling Weston GP surgery

Graham Road surgery. Picture: Google Maps

Heatwave health warning as temperatures set to soar

Weston beach is likely to be packed this week. Picture: David Kenneford

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston boss Bartlett has praise for Newport County after heavy beating

Weston manager Scott Bartlett on the touchline. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Boris Johnson is a ‘blond buffoon’, says North Somerset Council leader

Boris Johnson and Cllr Don Davies.

Dead rabbits wrapped in plastic bags and dumped

RSPCA launch investigation after rabbits found dumped in plastic bag.

New cleaning company which aims to be environmentally-friendly formed in Worle

New business AC Commercial Cleaning launches in Worle. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Council trials seagull-proof bag initiative

A seagull-proof bag initiative is being introduced in a Somerset town.Picture: Burnham and Highbridge Town Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists