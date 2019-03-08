Weston boss Bartlett has praise for Newport County after heavy beating

Weston manager Scott Bartlett on the touchline. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston's pre-season game against a 'very powerful' Newport County was a 'tough test' according to boss Scott Bartlett.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two goals from Padraig Amond and one each from Joss Labadie, Kyle Howkins, Corey Whitley, Keanu Marsh-Brown, Josh Sheehan and Momodou Touray saw The Exiles defeat the Seagulls 8-1 at The Optima Stadium on Monday.

Following the heavy defeat Bartlett praised Mike Flynn's men, saying: "It was a tough test against a really strong side that were very professional from start to finish.

"It's important we put things into context. They are a big strong very powerful League Two outfit and I thought they were excellent.

"I think they had 12 shots and scored eight goals. Sometimes you have to put it into context and say well done, we were beaten by a very good League Two team."

Sam Hendy grabbed Weston's consolation and Bartlett was full of praise for the midfielder.

"He's technically a good footballer and he gives you everything," he added.

"He's going to be a real leader as he establishes himself in the squad and in the starting 11.

"I was happy for him, because he works tirelessly for the team, regardless of the result or how it is going and he has been a good addition."

The Southern League Premier South season starts on August 10 against Hendon and Bartlett says there is a lot of work to do.

He said: "We are around the halfway point (in ore pre-season) and we found out a lot about our players, different formations and like I said, sometimes you just have to say well done to the opposition.

"I thought they were outstanding and they're as good a League Two side as I've seen and I've seen a lot of League Two football over the past couple of years.

"It gives us plenty to work on but I think we've got plenty to work with as well."

Despite feeling disappointed with the result, Bartlett is delighted to be back.

"It's brilliant," he added. "I like a challenge, it's certainly a challenge.

"When we came in there was only five or six players contracted.

"We lost Jacob Cane and Jason Pope, which was a blow we haven't recovered from yet, but we will do by the time we've put the finishing touches to our squad before the season starts."