Weston seal second transfer of the summer with capture of Thomas from Hereford

Kieran Thomas made 28 apperances for Hereford last season, scoring one goal against Gloucester City. Picture: Hereford FC. Archant

Weston have signed former Cinderford Town and Gloucester City captain Kieran Thomas following his depature from Hereford.

Despite a lot of competition for The Bulls Supporters Player of the Year, manager Scott Bartlett moved in quickly to bring the highly rated 25-year-old on a long-term contract to become The Seagulls second transfer of the summer after Matt Jones’ move from Hungerford Town

“This is a brilliant signing,” said Bartlett.

“Keiran is an aggressive and powerful player and is one of the best around.

“He can play anywhere down the right-hand side of the pitch and also has the quality to play in midfield.

“He’s at a good age to continue his development but comes to us with hundreds of games under his belt in the leagues above.

“He has thought hard about making his next step which I think is important.

“He is a wholehearted player that enjoyed his time at Gloucester and Hereford. “Obviously he knows a lot of the squad from his time at previous clubs and people like Brad (Ash) and Jacob (Cane) have spoken highly of the club which is testament to us all.

“It’s important to address the current situation and we are being cautious with our planning but when a player of Keiran’s quality and attitude becomes available you have to act quickly.

“I’d like to thank the board and sponsors obviously but also the supporters and everyone that were kind enough to donate to the JustGiving page.

“Because of that support, we have been able to improve things around the club and also add to the playing squad, thank you.

“We are delighted he has agreed to join us and I’d like to wish him every success as a Seagull.”

Once a target of Derby County, Thomas says he is exciting for the future with his new club.

He said: “I am happy to sign for Weston and looking forward to the new challenge.

“I have spoken to some of the boys that are there and the gaffer a lot over the last few weeks and am impressed with the club’s ambition as well as the club’s facilities.

“I had a brilliant time at Hereford and had a good rapport with the fans and I can’t wait to get started.”