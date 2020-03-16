Coronavirus: Weston cup semi-final postponed

Weston's The Optima Stadium ahead of the 2019/20 campaign Archant

Weston have announced their Somerset Premier Cup semi-final tie aganist Hengrove Athletic has been postponed.

The Seagulls had hoped to play the fixture under controlled measures at the Optima Stadium on Tuesday (March 17), after seeing the Southern League call off all matches at the weekend in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

But a statement released on the club's website on Sunday evening said: 'After reviewing the ever changing situation and talks with Hengrove and the Somerset FA, our Somerset Premier Cup semi-final fixture has been postponed.

'We continue to maintain dialogue with Hengrove and the Somerset FA and will update supporters once we have more information.'

Scott Bartlett's side have not played since their 2-0 win over Taunton Town in the quarter-finals of the competition, due to a host of postponements due to waterlogged pitches.

James Waite scored both goals in that match, which was played at Keynsham Town's AJN Stadium.

The club now await further updates on the suspension of matches in the Southern League.