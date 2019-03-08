Weston beat Bristol Manor Farm 3-1 on penalties to progress to next round

Connor Davies challenges for the ball during Weston's win over Bristol Manor Farm in the BetVictor Southern League Challenge Cup Archant

Weston needed a penalty shootout to overcome a resilient Bristol Manor Farm and send the Seagulls into the next round of the BetVictor Southern League Challenge Cup.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Teenager Ryan Jones had earlier scored direct from a corner, cancelling Josh Nelms's opener sending the game to penalties.

Weston scored with all three of their spot-kicks through Owen Howe, Ryan Jones and Jarrad Welch after Luke Purnell had saved to his right from Jamie Adams before both Ashley Kington and Mason Winters struck the crossbar to send Scott Bartlett's men through.

On a cold and blustery night it was Howe, who had the captain's armband against his old club, that had the first opportunity of the night as he saw his shot blocked into the path of Aaron Parsons who could only head his effort into the gloves of Ben John.

Jarrad Welch went close moments later but his 25-yard effort swerved wide, before Charlie Madden could only direct his header into the gloves of John.

Despite all the pressure it was visitors who went closer after Jamie Bird picked the ball up and took it towards goal but Purnell quickly raced of his line and smothered the danger.

Howe went close again moments later after John saved his low effort before Adams saw his low effort deflected wide for for the first three consecutive corners.

Parsons did well to block from Steve Kingdon before Madden was there to turn it away before Lee Lashenko's men got the goal their pressure deserved.

Kington's, whose set pieces caused problems all night, delightful delivery was met on the volley first time by Nelms past the helpless Purnell.

With Weston resorting to shots from distance from Welch and George Dowling, Howe was denied after John had spilled Jay Malshanskyj's effort before 17-year-old Jones scored his first goal for the club in the 40th minute.

Good work from Connor Davies won his side a corner and Jones's lofted ball went above everyone and despite the best attempts by The Farm's defence, the goal was adjudged to have crossed the line.

Just like the first half, the second half saw Weston pile on the pressure and Tom Llewelyn's low drive went wide before Jay Malshanskyj went close moments after his effort was well saved, before sending another shot just wide of John's goal.

Substitute Jake Mawford, who added pace and helped bring Weston forward, went close to putting the hosts into the lead but fired over before his vision found Alex Byrne whose effort was parried away by John.

But as the chance looked to have gone Connor Davies picked the ball back up and Byrne at the second time of asking saw his effort narrowly miss the target.

Mawford went close again after his deflected effort looked to be heading in, but John was in the way again and just as three added minutes was announced, Davies went close to scoring the winner when he sent his effort inches wide of the far post, as the game headed to penalties.

Penalty Shootout:

Adams misses - saved low down to his right by Purnell. 0-0

Howe scores despite John getting a big hand to it. 1-0.

Kington misses - hits the top of the crossbar and goes over. 1-0

Jones scores sending John the wrong way to his right. 2-0

Leigh-Gilchrist scores sends Purnell the wrong way. 2-1

Welch scores calm as you like puts The Seagulls in the driving seat with a wonderful effort. 3-1

Mason Winters misses- Purnell goes the right way but Winters's effort hits the underside of the crossbar and away to safety. 3-1