Captain Marvel: Tindle scores thunderbolt to give Weston first win four games

PUBLISHED: 18:26 08 February 2020 | UPDATED: 19:29 08 February 2020

Greg Tindle’s first-half opener over Walton Casuals was his second of the season. (Picture Will.T.Photography).

Greg Tindle's wonderful strike handed Weston a morale boosting win as they ended their run of four games without a victory against Walton Causals.

James Waite looks for an opening during their 1-0 win over Walton Casuals. (Picture: Will.T.Photography).James Waite looks for an opening during their 1-0 win over Walton Casuals. (Picture: Will.T.Photography).

James Waite and Chris Knowles both went close before Tindle let fly from the edge of the area, nestling into the far corner.

Waite went close again when his second-half free-kick hit the post, but the Seagulls held on for three points in their first of three consecutive home games this week.

The Stags inflicted Weston's first defeat of the season back in September, but since then both sides have had mixed success in the league as Scott Bartlett's side had the ball in the back of the net after three minutes.

However, Nick McCootie's goal was disallowed after referee Brian White had already blown for Mike Symons' handball from Waite's free-kick.

Nick McCootie in action for Weston during their win over Walton Casuals. (Picture Will.T.Photography).Nick McCootie in action for Weston during their win over Walton Casuals. (Picture Will.T.Photography).

And moments later Symons was again in the thick of the action after winning the ball back and playing in Waite, but the Cardiff City loanee's low drive was comfortably gathered by Denzel Gerrar.

Knowles then went close from Waite's corner but the former Gloucester City defensive midfielder could only direct his header over the bar.

But, Weston didn't have to wait long as they opened the scoring in the 35th minute.

Tindle picked the ball up just inside the half and moved forward.

James Waite in action for Weston during their win over Walton Casuals. (Picture Will.T.Photography),James Waite in action for Weston during their win over Walton Casuals. (Picture Will.T.Photography),

Despite the crowd insisting he should pass, the skipper found himself on the edge of the area and his thunderbolt caught everyone by surprise as it nestled in the side netting of the far corner.

A much needed goal from Weston as they went close to doubling their lead three minutes later.

Lovely interchangeable play between Pearce and Waite saw the latter go for goal, but his effort was always rising.

Bradley Keetch looked to give Justin Skinner's side a way into the game with their first on target.

Isaac Pearce in action for Weston during their win over Walton Casuals. (Picture: Will.T.Photography).Isaac Pearce in action for Weston during their win over Walton Casuals. (Picture: Will.T.Photography).

However, Luke Purnell stood firm and got behind Keetch's effort.

Symons then himself got down the byline before squaring the ball into the path of Waite, but he could only send his effort high over Gerrar's goal.

And Waite then went close when his free-kick beat Gerrar but not the woodwork as it bounced off the post and away from danger.

Sam Avery then headed wide from Dan Martin's cross before Waite, after a mazy run which saw him drive past five players, but he could only send his shot just wide.

James Waite has the ball for Weston during their 1-0 win over Walton Casuals. (Picture Will.T.Photography).James Waite has the ball for Weston during their 1-0 win over Walton Casuals. (Picture Will.T.Photography).

Keetch went close again but Purnell denied him for the second time of the contest.

There was still time for Callum Eastwood and Bailey Kempster to come on for their league debuts as Weston head into Tuesday's game at home to Wimborne Town in buoyant mood.

Weston XI: Purnell, Parsons, Martin, Knowles, Avery, Tindle (C), McCootie, (Eastwood, 89) Hendy, Symons, Waite (Kempster, 90+5) and Pearce (Jones, 90+3)

Attendance: 490

