Weston fall to first defeat of season after 3-1 defeat at Tiverton Town

Westons Scott Laird scored his first goal of the season from the penalty spot at Tiverton Town. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston fell to their first defeat of the season after Tiverton Town made it three wins from three to move top of the Southern Premier South table.

Scott Laird halved the scores from the penalty spot with three minutes left before Alex Fletcher converted from 12 yards in stoppage time to leave The Seagulls sitting in 11th position with four points from their opening nine.

Manager Scott Bartlett once again made two changes from Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Dorchester Town as Lewis Hall and Ben Griffith came in for Ryan Jones, whose good performances have seen linked with a move to the Premier League, and top scorer Chris Knowles.

But it was the visitors who got off to the dream start when Lam, who was making his first start for Tiverton, rode a few challenges before the ball ended in the path of Fletcher.

His shot towards goal was pushed away but only into the path of Lewington and the forward was able to volley the ball home.

Despite taking some time to settle into the game Weston slowly picked up momentum and Griffith was denied by Lewis Williams, with his legs, on the break.

Lloyd Humphries was next to go close but Williams once again did well to save his effort before James Waite’s first time curling shot came back crashing off the post after being played in by Griffith.

With the encounter firmly in the balance it was left Lam to double the hosts lead seven minutes into the second-half.

The former Cardiff Metropolitan University midfielder played a one-two with Fletcher before cutting in from the right and unleashing a thunderous shot past Luke Purnell, who was celebrating his 300th appearance for the club, for the home side’s second.

Another big crowd of 334 watched on as Williams pulled off another brilliant save for the third time in the match when Dayle Grubb’s quickly taken free-kick looked to catch him out but his effort at the near post was pushed to safety by the former Wells City goalkeeper.

Purnell kept his side in contention when he saved well from substitutes Chris Shephard and Andy Watkins before Jacob Jagger-Cane could only drag his shot wide.

With time running out good work by Grubb down the right saw his cross deflect into the path of Knowles.

After beating two men the substitute was tripped in the box allowing Laird to arrow the ball into the top corner for his first of the season.

But in the fourth minute of stoppage time Fletcher made sure of the three points after picking himself up to convert from the spot and send Purnell the wrong way, ending Weston’s unbeaten start to the campaign ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup tie with Swindon Supermarine on Saturday at The Optima Stadium.

Tiverton Town XI: Lewis Williams, Kyle Egan, Craig Woodman, (C), Louis Morison, Michael Peck, Neil Martin, Jordan Lam, (Chris Shephard, 76) Dan Hayfield, Jared Lewington, (Andy Watkins, 69), Alex Fletcher and Ed Butcher (Jordan Bastin, 31)

Weston XI: Luke Purnell, Keiran Thomas, (Matt Jones, 59), Lewis Hall, Lloyd Humphries, (Chris Knowles, 59), Sam Avery, Greg Tindle, (C), Ben Griffith, (Mike Symons, 74), Scott Laird, James Waite, Dayle Grubb and Jacob Jagger-Cane

Tiverton Town goals:

Jared Lewington 5, Jordan Lam 52 and Alex Fletcher 90+4

Weston goal:

Scott Laird 87

Attendance: 334