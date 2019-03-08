Weston 'deserved' their draw with Kingstonian says goal-scoring hero Scott Laird

Scott Laird in action for Weston during their 1-1 draw with Kingstonian FC Archant

Scott Laird says Weston 'deserved' their draw with Kingstonian in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup at the King George's Field.

Laird stepped up to score in the last minute from the penalty spot after Isaac Pearce had been fouled.

The game had looked to be heading for a 1-0 victory in favour of the hosts after Reece Hall had opened the scoring early into the second half, before the visitors late goal.

And Laird praised his side's never say die attitude.

"They were very good and played some good football," said Laird. "But we played our football and caused them a lot of problems.

"We had a few big players out with illness and injury and we did well.

"We were good without being at our best, but as we have done in every game we keep battling right to the end and playing football and not booming it.

"But as I said we always go right to the end and deserved the draw."

Laird's penalty was his third goal of the season and his second from a penalty in the last minute after he scored from the spot against Merthyr Town earlier in the season.

"I enjoy those situations and always have throughout my career.

"It's always nice to score and add to the tally, but most importantly keep us in the hat for the next round.

"We have shown we score goals late as we show great fight and fitness.

"It's a real strength of ours and teams know they have to be ready for 98 minutes not just 90."

And Scott Bartlett's side almost got the winner right at the end after Jay Malshanskyj's cross found Nick McCootie to head home, but the forward was deemed to have fouled opposing goalkeeper Rob Tolfrey by the referee.

"It's one of those where you see them given, but he just jumped early, clearly headed the ball and not made a foul."

Despite the game ending all square, Laird was full of praise for Ryan Jones who was handed his first FA Cup start after scoring for the club in midweek.

"Ryan was very good," added Laird on the 17-year-old. "He has been brilliant in waiting for his chance and performed really well in mid-week against Bristol Manor Farm.

"He can be a very good player for Weston and play a lot higher.

"We just have to be right in how we use him and breed him in the right way."

The Seagulls and The K's face each other again at The Optima Stadium on Tuesday leaving Laird delighted that Weston are still in the Cup and praised the fans who came down to watch.

"It's great for the club and the fans to have a cup run, so we will be aiming to carry that on.

"It's a great effort from them all and it's appreciated so much.

"I can't express how much it means and helps to spur us on.

"We will see the draw Monday and then put it to the back of our minds and concentrate on the replay."