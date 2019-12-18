Weston deserved away win at Yate Town says two-goal hero James Waite

James Waite attacks for Weston (pic Mark Atherton) Archant

Weston 'deserved' their Southern League victory over Yate Town says James Waite.

It was the Seagulls' first away win in five league games, since defeating Truro City at the end of August.

As for Waite, the Cardiff City loanee grabbed his second and third goals for the club since signing for the club.

"I'm delighted," he said. "On a personal note, it was great for me to add two more goals to my tally, but obviously I am delighted for the team as well.

"It was a well deserved win and it was a long time coming."

Despite Waite scoring the winner in the 89th minute, the forward always felt he would get one more opportunity to score.

"As it got late on I knew that a chance was coming," he added.

"I could tell by the way the game was going and I'm just thankful it dropped nicely for me to put it in the back of the net.

"It's what we said, we needed a win and we know we can push on from there. Hopefully it's the start of a unbeaten run."

Waite claimed the first goal of the game, after an assist by Charlie Madden, after the same two players had combined moments earlier to see the forward head wide of Adam Forster's goal.

"I could have had one just before it so I knew the next one I needed to put away and thankfully l did, you have got to get those misses out of the way and get the goals," he said.

Among those in attendance on Tuesday was Wales under-21 coach Paul Bodin and Waite was pleased to see his work on the pitch being noticed.

"It's always good to know and whoever is here I want to impress," he added.

"I'm delighted, it's always a privilege to play for your country so whenever I get the opportunity I'm thankful for it."

Since signing on loan from the Bluebirds, Waite has enjoyed his stay with the Somerset-based club so far this season and is looking forward to a hectic few weeks.

"They have been first class, the boys, the gaffer, everyone here and just the way that it is run around here and the football we play suits me down to the ground, so I'm happy with it," he added.

"It's different from playing development football. Playing on Saturdays, proper football, lots of games thick and fast. We've got two games a week up until Christmas. It's a busy period, but I'm looking forward to it."