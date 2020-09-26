Weston maintain unbeaten start to the season with 1-1 draw against Met Police

Weston celebrate Ryan Jones' goal against Met Police.

Ryan Jones returned to the side to earn Weston a point with a 1-1 draw against Met Police in front of their fans for the first time since February 11.

Weston have now picked up two wins and one draw from their opening three games after drawing with Met Police.

Ricky Johnson opened the scoring after 18 minutes for The Met when he lashed home from six-yards-out.

But The Seagulls, who were playing for the first time competitively at The Optima in 228 days when The Seagulls best Wimborne Town 5-0, found the equaliser after Ryan Jones’ close range finish.

There was nothing to separate the two sides in the second-half as both sides maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Scott Bartlett made one change from Tuesday night’s victory at Cowes Sports as he bought in Ryan Jones to replace Lewis Hall in the starting line-up.

Scott Laird in action for Weston during their 1-1 draw with Met Police.

There was also a place for Nick McCootie on the beach after recovering from the injury he sustained at Dorchester Town.

But it was the visitors could have opened the scoring after three minutes but Luke Purnell saved well from George Firth’s half-volley from 25-yards-out.

But The Met did open the scoring 15 minutes later when Gavin MacPherson’s side took the lead through Johnson.

After Mazzone had cut the ball back to Frith, his attempted shot found it’s way to Johnson at the back post and the midfielder smashed it into the roof of the net.

Ryan Jones on the ball in Weston's 1-1 draw against Met Police.

Jacob Jagger-Cane went close a few minutes later after good build-up play involving Dayle Grubb, James Waite, Lloyd Humphries and Jones.

A lovely ball from Grubb freed Waite, who in turn played the ball into the path of Ryan Jones and the teenager’s cross into the middle found Humphries but the former Cardiff City’s midfielder couldn’t connect with his header which fell into the path of Jagger-Cane.

However the former Hereford midfielder could only lash his shot over the bar.

Grubb then saw his shot deflected over before Mazzone was played in behind Weston’s back four.

Greg Tindle did well to force him onto his left but the forward managed to get his shot away which Purnell blocked his strike with his feet.

And after Tindle’s speculative drive from 30-yards-out went wide, Ryan Jones picked up Weston’s equaliser just before half-time.

Waite’s excellent diagonal pass from over the top was picked up by the teenager and his excellent touch allowed him to drive into the box before powerfully finishing home.

Chances were far and few between in the second-half with both teams going for the winning goal.

Scott Laird’s deflected header hit the crossbar and McCootie looked dangerous going forward but he could only head wide before dragging his shot just wide of the far-post as the game finished all-square.

Weston XI: Purnell, Thomas, Ryan Jones, Knowles, (Matt Jones, 85), Avery, Tindle (C), Humphries, (McCootie, 70) Laird, Waite, Grubb and Jagger-Cane

Subs not used: Hall, Parsons, Griffith

Met Police:

Forster, Chislett, Fisher, Robinson, Kuduiwa, Birch, Johnson, Appiah-Allen, (Blackmore, 59), Mazzone, (Ujkaj, 70) Firth (Robertson, 85), and De St Croix

Subs not used: Cursons and Knight

Goals:

Weston: Ryan Jones 41

Met Police: Ricky Johnson 18