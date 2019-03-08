FA Cup: Weston drawn to face Dartford

Weston players thanks their supporters at the end of their drawn FA Cup tie at Kingstonian. The winners of their replay will visit Dartford (pic Will.T.Photography) Archant

Weston will face the long trip to Dartford in the final qualifying round of the FA Cup, if they win their replay with Kingstonian.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Scott Laird's last-minute penalty earned the Seagulls a second chance on Saturday, while Nick McCootie also had a goal disallowed against Isthmian League Premier Division Ks.

The two sides meet again at the Optima Stadium on Tuesday night, when the winners will earn £11,250 in prize money as well as a trip to the Princes Park Stadium in Kent.

The Darts are currently 17th in National League South and ensured they would be in the hat for the draw after a 4-1 win at Blackfield & Langley on Saturday.

Their squad includes Charlie Sheringham, son of former England striker Teddy, but Weston came out on top when the two sides met in Somerset in the league last season.