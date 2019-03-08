Weston duo excited for season opener against Hendon rivals

Luke Purnell and Greg Tindle in front of The Optima Care Stand Archant

Weston's Luke Purnell said this is "the strongest side I think I've been involved with" ahead of their season opener at home against Hendon this Saturday.

After suffering relegation for the first time in their history last season, Purnell says he is looking forward to the upcoming campaign.

"I'm extremely excited," he said. "It's been a massive change, new manager, a new group of lads.

"It's probably the strongest side that I think I've been involved with from what I can tell already.

"For me it's been a bit disappointing not being able to have a pre-season as much because I've been injured, but it's been good to kind of step back and see how good we are from the side and there's a lot of encouraging signs for this year.

"There's some big challenges and big tests, there's no easy teams in this league.

"It's good to get started, there are lots of games and if we got off to a good start it should it should set us up nicely."

Captain Greg Tindle added: "It's always good to start at home, you back yourself to make a good and positive start and that's exactly what we'l do.

"We will be looking to get three points. That's exactly what we will be aiming for and I'm confident we will able to do that.

"We are going to have to play as a team, we can't have no individuals but I think if we all pull in the right direction I don't see why we can't get three points on Saturday."

The Seagulls are back in action three days later when they will take on Merthyr at Pendarren Park and Tindle, who won the Southern Premier Division title with Chippenham Town in 2017, says these are the games where promotion is won.

"That's exactly what this league is about," he added. "I've said to the lads before doing well in the league is not necessarily home on a Saturday, it's when you've got to go away to horrible places on a Tuesday night.

"You've got to bring the same performance on those Tuesday nights, that's what will ultimately lead you to being successful in this league and that's where the league is won on those Tuesday nights.

"That's in my opinion from winning it before, I think you've got to grind our results.

"We play on the best surface in this league and the league above it's easy to get yourself up for home games. Where we've got to turn it on is away from home, but we will do that and we've got the characters in the squad to do that and I'm confident we will."