Weston to travel in FA Cup next round

PUBLISHED: 17:46 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:46 23 September 2019

Joel Randall nutmegs Ashley Evans during Weston's 2-1 over Merthyr Town

Archant

Weston were handed a trip to Kingstonian or March Town United when the draw for the FA Cup third qualifying round draw was made today (Monday).

The Seagulls secured their place in the hat thanks to a 2-1 home win over Southern League rivals Merthyr Town on Saturday, with Scott Laird and Sam Hendy on target at the Optima Stadium.

Scott Bartlett's men bagged £6,750 in prize money as a result and will be chasing £11,250 in the next round on October 5.

BetVictor Isthmian League Premier Division side Kingstonian are set to host March Town, who play in Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties Division One North, at their King George's Field home on Wednesday, after the Cambridgeshire club were reinstated in the competition when Grays Athletic were ruled to have fielded an ineligible player during their 3-1 win over the Hares in the first qualifying round on September 7.

