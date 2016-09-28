Weston fall to consecutive home defeats after loss to Farnborough at The Optima

Aaron Parsons celebrates scoring his first goal for Weston since rejoing the club this summer. Archant

Weston fell to their second consecutive home defeat after Farnborough scored two goals in the final 15 minutes at The Optima Stadium.

Seth Owens's long range strike gave Boro the lead once again before Ashley Sealey-Harris made sure of the win two minutes before time.

Aaron Parsons had looked to give the Seagulls a point after he cancelled out Reggie Young's penalty.

On a day where Weston renamed their outside bar as Joe's Bar, in tribute to long time supporter and clubman Joe Varian.

Scott Bartlett made one change from his side's 3-2 defeat to Swindon Supermarine after new loan signing Brad Ash was named in the starting 11 in place of Jake Mawford.

The visitors also made a single change after Andrew Musungu was not named in the squad and replaced in defence by John Oyenuga.

And it was Spencer Day's men who had the first opportunity after four minutes when Young drove his shot wide of the far post.

Farnborough went even closer five minutes later after Bradley Keetch's cross was almost turned into his own net by Greg Tindle but Luke Purnell saved well with his legs.

Despite George Dowling going close with a deflected effort, Sealey-Harris combined well with Connor Cullen but the former could only send his shot just wide.

And after Barnes could send his effort wide from 25-yards-out, Farnborough won themselves a penalty in the 30th minute.

A long ball over the top was raced onto by Cullen just inside the half and the forward ran with the ball towards the penalty area.

However, Connor Davies clipped him just inside the box and with the visiting support demanding a red card, Davies was shown a yellow as Reggie Young sent Purnell the wrong way and slotted the ball the bottom right hand corner.

With the game running away from the hosts, manager Bartlett made two changes in a tactical switch as he took of Brandon Barnes and Davies were replaced by Sam Hendy and Ryan Jones.

The changes looked like they had worked as Parsons netted the equaliser on the stroke of half time.

Just as two minutes was announced, Dan Martin picked the ball up and his cross to the back post found centre back Parsons, who celebrated his 21st birthday last Thursday, directed his header past Liam Beach to level the scores.

With the second half a quiet affair and both teams cancelling out each other Owens found the back of the net out of nothing.

The left back picked the ball up around 35-yards-out and let fly.

Purnell, who was caught in two minds what to do, could only get a hand to it, before nestling in the back of the net.

Moments later Weston had Parsons to thank after the defender cleared off the line from opposing captian Thomas Leggett.

However with Weston piling forward, The Yellows caught the hosts out with a sucker punch and got their third on the counter attack.

Sealey-Harris, who looked a threat all day, saw his low strike on the edge of the area find the bottom corner to make it four games without a win for Weston.

Purnell, Davies, (Jones, 41), Martin, Laird, Parsons, Tindle (C), Dowling, Cane, Barnes, (Hendy, 41) Ash and Pearce.